How To Watch Hallmark Movies? Can You Access Them For Free In India?

It’s the best time of the year to, obviously, watch cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. Countdown to Christmas is just what you need if you want to unwind and have some festive fun during the stressful holiday season, even though they are corny, low-budget, and clearly predictable. You may be wondering where to watch Hallmark movies over the holidays (especially if you don’t have cable) now that the 2022 Hallmark Christmas movie schedule, featuring a staggering 40 new movies, is officially out in the public. Fear not; we’ve got you covered.

Where to watch Hallmark Christmas movies online?

First things first: Watching the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas couldn’t be simpler if you have cable. To see them all, simply turn to the Hallmark Channel every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT from October 21 through December 18. Oh, and for even more holiday movie options, switch over to Miracles of Christmas on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

But if you want to watch Hallmark Christmas movies without cable or if you missed a movie, you can download Hallmark Movies Now, which offers a huge selection of Hallmark films, as well as the most recent Hallmark series, for streaming anywhere. You can also add this as a channel add-on with a Prime Video subscription.

Additionally, Peacock and Hulu both provide Hallmark content. Hulu with Live TV offers access to the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Hallmark live channels and the Hallmark Hub, which has a tonne of fantastic Christmas movies accessible on demand, are also available to Peacock subscribers with Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. New movies will be made available three days after their release.

How much does Hallmark channel cost?

Price is an important factor when determining the best way to stream Hallmark Christmas movies. Hallmark TV is the best option for those with a participating provider because it is free and simple to use. Hallmark Movies Now is a $5.99/month Prime Video add-on. To get Hulu with Live TV, it will cost $69.99, as opposed to the $7.99 or $14.99 for standard plans. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month ($49.99 annually), and Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month ($99.99 annually).

Is Hallmark Channel available in India? Can you access them for free?

Yes, Crown Media has announced the launch of Hallmark Movies Now as a Premium subscription offering on OTTplay, making Hallmark content available to Indian audiences for the first time. You can sign up on OTTplay at Rs.1999/Year and get access to 13 different platforms or at Rs.999 and get access to 8 awesome English OTTs at one go. You can also sign up and get a free trial up to one week. But if you don’t want to pay extra to watch these Christmas specials, you can wait until three days to watch it on other platforms like Prime Video and Hulu.

What new Hallmark Christmas movies should I watch?

Looking for a Hanukkah miracle? Be sure to watch the encore tonight at 10/9c. #HanukkahOnRye Featuring the song “Light” by @lisaloeb and "My Eight Favorite Nights" by @3distantcousins. pic.twitter.com/W7O5FIrhSY — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) December 19, 2022

With more diversity than ever before, Hallmark will release 40 brand-new Christmas films in 2022. For instance, there is the network’s first LGBTQ+ Christmas romance (The Holiday Sitter), a Hanukkah film (Hanukkah on Rye), and a Kwanzaa film (Holiday Heritage).

There are also the standard Hallmark Christmas movie subgenres. A Kismet Christmas and When I Think of Christmas are good choices for people yearning for holiday homecomings and first loves that come again. Ghosts Of Christmas Always is a brand-new interpretation of A Christmas Carol. A Royal Corgi Christmas and The Royal Nanny are two upcoming films for fans of royal romance. If you want to check out the complete list of Hallmark Christmas movies, click here. While we are on that note, also check out our Christmas movie recommendations here.