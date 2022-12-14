3 Reasons Why Gaming Is A Great Career Choice 

Ask any young child what their ideal job would be, and you’ll get a variety of different answers. A football player, a popstar, or maybe even an astronaut. But you’ll usually get at least one kid who dreams of working in video games.

They want to create the next Crash Bandicoot, work on a new race track for Mario, or invent a whole new mode in Minecraft. It’s an exciting prospect, and for young gamers, it seems like an exciting and interesting job. Fun aside, what are the more grown-up reasons to consider a role in gaming? Well, there are quite a few. Let’s take a look.

It’s a growing industry

Pong became the very first successful arcade game back in 1972. Since then, the sector has enjoyed steady growth. From Pac-Man to Pokemon Go, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Fifa, and Grand Theft Auto, the games industry continues to grow.

While the technology we use to game has changed over time, from clunky consoles and TVs to handheld, mobile, and VR headsets, the industry has continued to pivot and grow, despite global recessions and downturns.

In 2020, the revenue from the worldwide PC gaming market was estimated at almost $37 billion, while the mobile gaming market generated an estimated income of over $77 billion. And it’s not showing any signs of slowing down. Many experts believe that the pandemic drove expansion in the sector after millions of people picked up their controllers to escape the boredom and isolation of Covid-19 lockdowns.

The expansion is expected to make the global gaming industry worth $321 billion by 2026, according to PwC’s Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2022-26. And while the industry’s size might not matter to the average Joe on the street, it’s important to note that there are plenty of job opportunities, especially as we face a recession in 2023.

Salaries and perks are impressive

Working in the gaming industry is pretty cool. You get to flex your creative muscles, do something that you love every single day, and even brag to your friends about what you’re working on. But, all of that means nothing if you are not getting adequate compensation.

According to the Game Industry Career Guide, salaries range from $44,000 (entry-level) to $120,000+ per year (senior/lead level). On top of this, companies in the gaming industry generally offer a variety of benefits to employees. These benefits can include competitive salaries, flexible working hours, and health and well-being add-ons.

Some of the major employers in the video gaming industry that you should be aware of are EA Games, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Tencent, Sony, Roblox, and Apple, each generating billions of dollars in revenue every year, making them some of the most successful companies in terms of gaming revenue.

Gaming offers many different career paths

There are lots of different roles to consider within the gaming industry. Some of the most popular careers include game designers, developers, artists, and producers. However, like all sectors, there is also a need for marketing, sales, content, and customer support staff too.

One of the best things about the industry is that there are plenty of opportunities for career growth and progression. With the right skills and experience, you can move up to bigger and better things, especially as new technologies are developed. The key is to stay ahead of the curve and constantly update your skills.

Trending Job Openings In Gaming Industry

Now you know why the gaming industry is a great choice, let’s look at three available roles, and don’t forget that there are plenty more on the Fossbytes Job Board.

Game Backend Programmer, Lucky VR, Remote

Lucky VR is a virtual reality (VR) game development studio that’s creating the next generation of online social gaming. Its team was originally based in Toronto, but now has a remote-first policy. The new Game Backend Programmer will be in charge of improving the performance and reliability of systems as Lucky VR rapidly scales its product across multiple platforms (desktop VR, mobile VR, and console VR). You will need experience working with databases, distributed systems, and cloud services. We are excited by the opportunity to build out new backend features for a live-service, online multiplayer game. Find out more here.

Principal Data Scientist, Electronic Arts, Arizona

Data science is becoming a key component of all gaming companies, and the data science team at Electronic Arts works to ensure its studios are equipped with as much insight and clarity as possible. The company is hiring a Principal Data Scientist who will work directly with game teams to understand their offerings, drive the long-term strategic vision for data science products, and work with the pipeline that transfers and processes petabytes of data. Get more information here.

Game Director, Netflix, Los Angeles

Netflix’s Game Studio is searching for an accomplished Game Director to help forge the game direction and creative vision on a brand-new AAA PC game. This new hire will be the creative leader of one of Netflix’s first generation of internally developed original games. The role involves collaborating with the core leadership team, developing worlds/characters/narratives worthy of a Netflix film or TV series, and owning the development of core game features from initial concept to full implementation. If you have what it takes to succeed in this highly creative role, apply online today.

By Pippa Hardy

