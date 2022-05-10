Samsung Will Use Its 200MP Camera Sensor In The S23 Ultra

Samsung introduced its first 200MP camera sensor ISOCELL HP1 last year. Now the South Korean giant has finished developing an upgraded version of it. The new 200MP sensor will be called ISOCELL HP3. As per a supply chain report by Korea IT News, Samsung will use the new camera sensor in its upcoming flagship smartphone S23 Ultra.

Samsung 200MP Sensor in S23 Ultra

The company has completed the sensor’s final design and picked suppliers for it. The report suggests that Samsung’s component division Samsung Electro-Mechanics will get 70% of the orders. Samsung Electronics and other partners will fulfill the remaining 30% of orders.

As suppliers are picked up, the company will ramp up production. It is crucial to make the new 200MP sensor available before the S23 Ultra goes into mass production. As of now, it is not confirmed if the extra features Samsung will add to ISOCELL HP 3 compared to HP1.

ISOCELL HP1 is already capable enough to record 8k and 4k videos. It boasts features such as advanced HDR and Double Super Phase Detection autofocus. Let’s see what other improvements Samsung will bring.

Talking about S23 Ultra, nothing much is known about the upcoming flagship except it might pack a 200MP sensor. The current S22 Ultra already features a 108MP sensor, and adding a 200MP camera will take the camera quality to an unseen level. It will be one of the key specs of the smartphone.

What are your thoughts about having a 200MP camera sensor on a smartphone? Is it of any use or just overkill? Do let us know in the comments.