“Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War” Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ is one of the popular anime in the rom-com genre. After two successful seasons, the anime returned for another season recently. So far, each episode of the anime has been well-received, and we are sure that’ll be the case for ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ season 3, episode 5 as well.

The new episode, which is expected to go “Ultra Romantic,” is slated for release on May 06, 2022, at 1:00 AM JST. This means fans can watch the rom-com anime at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET. But that depends on the region in which you are living.

However, there is one thing which is irrespective of where you reside in. Yes, we are talking about where to watch ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ -Ultra Romantic-. Keeping that in mind, let’s find an answer to the question in the next section of our article.

Where to watch ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 episode 5 online?

Image credit: A-1 Pictures

A few years ago, it was a tough task to find legal stream websites for watching anime. Fortunately, that is no longer the case. The credit goes to Crunchyroll and Funimation, where you can watch a plethora of anime, including ‘Kaguya-Sama season 3.’

On top of that, Funimation also provides a free trial to new users. You can take advantage of the trial and watch your favorite movies for free. However, once the trial is over, you will be required to purchase a subscription.

What to expect from ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3, episode 5?

The new episode of ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ season 3 will feature three main segments. In the first segment, we’ll probably see Chika Fujiwara sing along with the entire student council. On the other hand, the other two segments will feature Ai Hayasaka and Maki Shijo.

This concludes our article on this episode of Kaguya-Sama. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.