“Rudra” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Initially, most titles on OTT platforms featured actors who were struggling to find a breakthrough on the big screen. But now, that is not the case anymore. Several big names are trying their luck in web series/movies released on the OTT platforms. The latest addition to that list is Ajay Devgn with ‘Rudra.’

The Bollywood superstar’s new project has been the talk of the town for quite some time. With that in mind, let’s talk about the release date of Devgn’s web series. The 2022 crime drama is gearing up for a release on March 04, 2022.

Also, with the primary target being the Indian audience, you can expect it to be released at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). It will feature a total of six episodes in its inaugural season. If the show is well received by the audience, we might even see another series season with Devgn in the lead.

Where to watch ‘Rudra’ online?

Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Ajay Devgn’s debut series is being released under Disney+ Hotstar. It means you can watch it online exclusively on Hotstar in India. To watch it on the release mentioned above date and time, all you have to do is head over to this page.

However, you will require a paid subscription to the OTT platform to watch the series. If you do not own one but use Reliance Jio Postpaid plans, then we have good news for you. You can get a free subscription to Hotstar alongside postpaid plans through Jio.

What will ‘Rudra’ be about?

The series revolves around a super-cop named Rudra Veer Singh (Ajay Devgn). Apart from Devgn, the show will also feature “A Thursday” fame Atul Kulkarni. Here is the official synopsis of the show to get a better idea about its plot:

“In the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai, journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds is brilliant super-cop Rudra Veer Singh.”

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from Ajay Devgn’s debut series? Feel free to share your honest views in the comments section below.