Netflix And Dark Horse Entertainment Announce Extended Creative Partnership

Netflix and comic book publisher Dark Horse Entertainment have extended their partnership with a multi-year agreement. It will continue to give Netflix a first look at its IP for both film and television. The new agreement comes as the third season of The Umbrella Academy reached the Netflix Global Top 10 in TV in 91 countries.

Based on the popular Dark Horse comic book series, The Umbrella Academy totaled 283.55 million viewing hours in its first four weeks (as of July 17). They’ve also announced several new projects along with the announcement. Keep reading to know more about the engagement.

Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment project details

Among the projects in active development is Bang! The stylish spy thriller will be written by Kindt and Zak Olkewicz. Starring Idris Elba and directed by David Leitch, based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, the official logline reads:

“When a terrorist cult sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, the world’s most celebrated spy is sent to track down and kill the author responsible.”

Netflix has also announced a project based on Kindt’s Mind MGMT. Based on the comic book series, it will follow a young woman who stumbles onto the top-secret Mind Management program and rewrites the reality. The series will be executively produced by Curtis Gwinn along with Dark Horse’s Richardson and Goldberg.

A third previously announced joint project is the drama series Revenge Inc., which is about a secret underground company that specializes in vengeance. Matthew Arnold is the showrunner and executive producer of the project, along with Richardson, Goldberg, and Chris Tongue.

Lady Killer, an action-thriller about a 1950s housewife who secretly works as a highly trained killer for hire, is also in the works. Blake Lively will produce and star in the film, which will be based on the Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich comic series.

Previous Dark Horse Entertainment releases include the Netflix animated series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, returning later this year for its second season; Netflix film Polar, starring Mads Mikkelsen; and the animated film Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness.