Top 10 Google Searches Of 2022: All You Googled This Year

Google has finally published its ‘Year in Search’ overview for 2022. It is Google’s annual report on what’s being searched worldwide throughout the year. Interestingly, “Wordle” was the top trending search globally this year. So what were the top global trends of the year?

According to Google, “Wordle was the top trending search globally, as guessing five-letter words every day became a way of life.” They also mentioned searches for “how to become a fighter pilot” thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick” and how to learn new languages, specifically Minion, High Valyrian, and Klingon.

Google’s Year in Search 2022

Google’s ‘Year in Search‘ mini-site has many different categories. According to Google, the following are the most searched news, people, searches, actors, athletes, matches, movies, recipes, songs, TV shows, passings, and more. They have also launched a local hub that shows trends from all over the U.S.

After Wordle, the most searched term of the year was India vs England, Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth, and Ind vs SA. Interestingly, the top ‘People’ searches do not include Queen Elizabeth. Due to a very public divorce, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were the first and third most searched ‘People’ of this year, respectively.

Similarly, Will Smith was the second most searched ‘People’ of this year due to the Oscar slap controversy. Chris Rock followed him in fifth place. With Vladimir Putin coming in at number four. For more information, viewers can take a look at the list given below for the top 10 Google searches in each category.

Top 10 Google Searches In 2022

Wordle India vs England Ukraine Queen Elizabeth Ind vs SA World Cup India vs West Indies iPhone 14 Jeffrey Dahmer Indian Premier League

Top 10 Google News Searches In 2022

Ukraine Queen Elizabeth passing Election results Powerball numbers Monkeypox Hurricane Ian Johnny Depp verdict Texas school shooting Will Smith Oscars Roe v Wade

Top 10 Most Searched ‘People’ In 2022

Johnny Depp Will Smith Amber Heard Vladimir Putin Chris Rock Novak Djokovic Anna Sorokin (Delvey) Andrew Tate Rishi Sunak Simon Leviev

Top 10 Most Searched Movies In 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder Black Adam Top Gun: Maverick The Batman Encanto Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva Jurassic World Dominion K.G.F: Chapter 2 Uncharted Morbius

Top 10 Google Song Searches In 2022

Tak Ingin Usai – Keisya Levronka Pasoori – Ali Sethi and Shae Gill Glimpse of Us – Joji Satru 2 – Denny Caknan and Happy Asmara ミックスナッツ – Official Hige Dandism 新 時代 – Ado As It Was – Harry Styles Joko Tingkir – Farel Prayoga Habit – SEKAI NO OWARI Last Last – Burna Boy

Top 10 Google TV Show Searches In 2022

Euphoria House of the Dragon Moon Knight The Watcher Inventing Anna Dahmer The Boys All of Us Are Dead Sandman Heartstopper

Top 10 Most Searched Actors In 2022

Johnny Depp Will Smith Amber Heard Chris Rock Jada Pinkett Smith Joseph Quinn Evan Peters Andrew Garfield Julia Fox Ezra Miller

Top 10 Google Recipes Searches In 2022

पनीर पसंदा (Paneer pasanda) Bolo caseiro (Homemade cake) Tuzlu kurabiye (Salt cookie) Overnight oats zimtschnecken (Cinnamon rolls) Irmik helvası (Semolina halva) панкейки (Pancakes) Baba ganoush Bulgur pilavı (Bulgur rice) Pasta salad

Top 10 Most Searched Athletes In 2022

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Serena Williams

Manti Te’o

Shaun White

羽生結弦 (Yuzuru Hanyu)

Brittney Griner

Gerard Piqué

Cain Velasquez

Carlos Alcaraz

Google’s ‘Year in Search’ is a great way to see what people have been searching throughout the world in different countries. The mini-site also includes top searches from Google Lens and Google Maps. Let us know what you searched the most in 2022 in the comment section below.