Top 10 Google Searches Of 2022: All You Googled This Year

Google has finally published its ‘Year in Search’ overview for 2022. It is Google’s annual report on what’s being searched worldwide throughout the year. Interestingly, “Wordle” was the top trending search globally this year. So what were the top global trends of the year?
According to Google, “Wordle was the top trending search globally, as guessing five-letter words every day became a way of life.” They also mentioned searches for “how to become a fighter pilot” thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick” and how to learn new languages, specifically Minion, High Valyrian, and Klingon.
Google’s Year in Search 2022
Google’s ‘Year in Search‘ mini-site has many different categories. According to Google, the following are the most searched news, people, searches, actors, athletes, matches, movies, recipes, songs, TV shows, passings, and more. They have also launched a local hub that shows trends from all over the U.S.
After Wordle, the most searched term of the year was India vs England, Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth, and Ind vs SA. Interestingly, the top ‘People’ searches do not include Queen Elizabeth. Due to a very public divorce, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were the first and third most searched ‘People’ of this year, respectively.
Similarly, Will Smith was the second most searched ‘People’ of this year due to the Oscar slap controversy. Chris Rock followed him in fifth place. With Vladimir Putin coming in at number four. For more information, viewers can take a look at the list given below for the top 10 Google searches in each category.
Top 10 Google Searches In 2022
- Wordle
- India vs England
- Ukraine
- Queen Elizabeth
- Ind vs SA
- World Cup
- India vs West Indies
- iPhone 14
- Jeffrey Dahmer
- Indian Premier League
Top 10 Google News Searches In 2022
- Ukraine
- Queen Elizabeth passing
- Election results
- Powerball numbers
- Monkeypox
- Hurricane Ian
- Johnny Depp verdict
- Texas school shooting
- Will Smith Oscars
- Roe v Wade
Top 10 Most Searched ‘People’ In 2022
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Vladimir Putin
- Chris Rock
- Novak Djokovic
- Anna Sorokin (Delvey)
- Andrew Tate
- Rishi Sunak
- Simon Leviev
Top 10 Most Searched Movies In 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Black Adam
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Batman
- Encanto
- Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
- Jurassic World Dominion
- K.G.F: Chapter 2
- Uncharted
- Morbius
Top 10 Google Song Searches In 2022
- Tak Ingin Usai – Keisya Levronka
- Pasoori – Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
- Glimpse of Us – Joji
- Satru 2 – Denny Caknan and Happy Asmara
- ミックスナッツ – Official Hige Dandism
- 新 時代 – Ado
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Joko Tingkir – Farel Prayoga
- Habit – SEKAI NO OWARI
- Last Last – Burna Boy
Top 10 Google TV Show Searches In 2022
- Euphoria
- House of the Dragon
- Moon Knight
- The Watcher
- Inventing Anna
- Dahmer
- The Boys
- All of Us Are Dead
- Sandman
- Heartstopper
Top 10 Most Searched Actors In 2022
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Chris Rock
- Jada Pinkett Smith
- Joseph Quinn
- Evan Peters
- Andrew Garfield
- Julia Fox
- Ezra Miller
Top 10 Google Recipes Searches In 2022
- पनीर पसंदा (Paneer pasanda)
- Bolo caseiro (Homemade cake)
- Tuzlu kurabiye (Salt cookie)
- Overnight oats
- zimtschnecken (Cinnamon rolls)
- Irmik helvası (Semolina halva)
- панкейки (Pancakes)
- Baba ganoush
- Bulgur pilavı (Bulgur rice)
- Pasta salad
Top 10 Most Searched Athletes In 2022
- Novak Djokovic
- Rafael Nadal
- Serena Williams
- Manti Te’o
- Shaun White
- 羽生結弦 (Yuzuru Hanyu)
- Brittney Griner
- Gerard Piqué
- Cain Velasquez
- Carlos Alcaraz
Google's 'Year in Search' is a great way to see what people have been searching throughout the world in different countries. The mini-site also includes top searches from Google Lens and Google Maps.