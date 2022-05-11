Facebook Twitter Instagram
Apple Has Patented An Optical-Fiber Under Display Touch ID

It could mean faster and more secure Touch ID.

Under display touch ID sensor
Representative image by Manik Berry/Fossbytes

Apple has officially secured a patent for an optical-fiber under-display Touch ID sensor. While this may or may not show up in a future iPhone, the patent has multiple applications and Apple can use it in more than one way.

The patent details a design where optical-fiber cables are laid out behind the display. These cables can capture biometric data faster than conventional sensors. So the resulting under-display Touch ID sensor could be faster and possibly more responsive.

Why would Apple patent under-display Touch ID?

Apple patents under-display Touch ID sensor
Image: Patently Apple

Apple’s patent doesn’t directly mention the sensor’s use as an under-display Touch ID. According to Patently Apple, it could be used to capture a 2D or 3D image of an object or user that is close to the display. This image could be a fingerprint, a face, or even the surrounding scene.

However, Apple’s patent also shows that the module is placed under the display. So it could be probably used as the next-generation Touch ID sensor. While Touch ID is still fast, it is behind Face ID, and this technology could make it faster as well as more secure.

Analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo have predicted the arrival of an upgraded fingerprint sensor on the iPhone for a long time. Apple could not only incorporate it on the iPhone, but also a redesigned iPad. In the iPhone lineup too, if the company decides to redesign the SE lineup, this under-display Touch ID could be the highlight.

Analysts are also predicting that Apple plans to implement an under-display Face ID module by 2026. What do you think about Touch ID receiving an upgrade? Let us know in the comments.

Manik Berry

With a Master’s degree in journalism, Manik writes about big tech and has a keen eye for political-tech news. In his free time, he’s browsing the Kindle store for new stuff read. Manik also adores his motorcycle and is looking for new routes on weekends. He likes tea and cat memes. You can reach him at [email protected]

