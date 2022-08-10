Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Launched: Here Are The Features And Price

The Samsung Unpacked event is done, and the company has announced many new devices. Today Samsung launched the next generation of its devices like the Galaxy Z Fli4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Watch 5, and 5Pro. However, let’s talk about the latest Galaxy Buds2 Pro and its new features.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is the successor to the already popular Samsung Galaxy Buds. The earbuds come with some minor but neat upgrades. Although it retains a similar design to its predecessor, it is claimed to be more comfortable. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro is priced at $229.99 and is available for pre-order starting today.

What’s new in the Galaxy Buds2

Image: Samsung

The original Galaxy Buds Pro had quite the ergonomic design. And the company has chosen a similar design language for its successor. According to Samsung, The Buds2 Pro is more comfortable and fits snuggly in your ears. Samsung has also made the air vents a little bigger than the Buds Pro to relieve pressure.

The size of the buds is about 15% smaller compared to the last gen, and it weighs just around 0.2 ounces per bud. And the company has used recycled materials for more than 90% of all the plastic components of Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Image: Samsung

Samsung has upgraded the ANC on the device and added some cool new features. Samsung says that there are three extra decibels of noise cancellation compared to the original galaxy buds pro. Hence these do better at handling high pitch sounds.

The other features include spatial audio and automatic switching between Samsung devices. However, Samsung still didn’t offer proper multipoint support. The Buds2 Pro support 24-bit hi-fi audio, but you’ll need a Samsung Phone phone with One UI 4.0 or later to use it.

The device comes in three distinct colors: Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. They’re IP X7 rated, providing dust and water resistance. Samsung claims that the Buds2 Pro will last 5 hours with ANC turned on and 8 hours without it.

Do the Buds2 Pro look like an impressive upgrade to you? Comment your thoughts down below.