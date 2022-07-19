10 Best Kodi Repositories For 2022: Download Popular Kodi Addons Repository

With online streaming becoming popular by the day, there has been a rise in the portals and apps that allow you to stream content in a hassle-free manner. Kodi is one such centralized media player that lets you watch content from different sources. However, you need to use Kodi addons for it, and that is where repositories come into the picture. So we have compiled the best Kodi repository list.
Kodi has been one of the most popular and talked about open source media center and rightly so. The XBMC owned media center allows you to stream all types of content including videos, music, games, etc. on devices running on different platforms.
What are Kodi Repositories?
Kodi repositories are locations from which add-ons can be installed. In simple language, the concept of repositories is similar to the concept of app stores in Android and Apple devices. Repositories are used for grabbing add-ons that enhance the overall functionalities of the XBMC software. Kodi comes with an official repository, but the options are limited.
10 Best Kodi Repositories [Working In 2022]
We have compiled the best Kodi repositories list that are working in 2022. Be assured that all the third-party repos mentioned in our list are working and contain useful Kodi addons. There are numerous options out there, and a large number of choices make it next to impossible to choose the best Kodi repositories. So choose the best options for yourself as per your needs. Things to consider when choosing a repository are the volume of the available content and popular add-ons.
1. Kodil Repo
Kodil repo is another great Kodi repository option with countless add-ons. In this, you can find add-ons of different genres such as movies, news, sports, tv shows, etc. You can watch live games and movies with the help of addons in the repository. All the addons are arranged alphabetically and you will have no issue while searching for your favorite Kodi addon. This Kodi repository is quite popular amongst the Kodi users of the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.
Popular addons in Kodil Repo
You can install Kodil repo for getting access to the following popular add-ons:
- Fox Sports
- Nemesis
- StreamHub
- Peaky Blinders
- Exodus
- Covenant
- Elysium
- Placenta
- 123 Movies
Link: https://github.com/kodil/kodil/tree/master/repo/repository.kodil
2. Super Repo
Super Repo, or Superrepo as it is commonly called, is one of the most popular Kodi repositories. It has every other Kodi addon you can think of. Apart from addons, this also has attractive Kodi skins. To your surprise, Superrepo has many sub-repositories as well which makes it one of the largest Kodi repositories. All the add-ons are categorized so that users can find their favorite ones easily.
Super repo has more than 1700 addons, out of which there are as many as 1000 Kodi video addons for your entertainment. It is one of the best Kodi repositories to use in 2022.
Popular Addons In Superrepo Kodi Repository
Some of the popular addons you can install from Super Repo Kodi repository are:
- SkyNet
- FilmOn
- DramaGo
- Specto Fork
Link: https://srp.nu/
3. Diamond Wizard
Diamond Wizard is a fairly new Kodi repository that has a great collection of addons. You can find addons related to live tv, music, live sports, kids content, documentaries, and many classic movies and TV shows in this Kodi repository. Diamond Wizard Kodi repository offers an excellent collection of addons if you are a fan of old Bollywood movies, comedy shows, and documentaries. We tested the repository, it was running flawlessly and had no broken add-ons.
Popular Addons in Diamond Wizard Kodi Repository
- Best British Comedy
- Cartoon Network
- YouTube
- The USS Defiant
- Big Toons
Link: https://repo.rubyjewelwizard.com/
4. KodiBae
One of the most popular Kodi repositories at the moment, KodiBae has managed to achieve great heights despite the fact that the developer behind this repo is fairly new in the industry. One of the biggest reasons behind the massive popularity of KodieBae repository is the presence of hugely demanded Kodi addons such as Exodus and Covenant. After going offline for a couple of months, the two addons have returned with this repository. Install this repository if you want to enjoy Kodi to the fullest. However, many addons allow you to watch pirated contents. Therefore, we would recommend you to only install add-ons that are legal.
Popular Addons in KodiBae Repository
- 9Anime
- cCloud TV
- Exodus
- Covenant
- SportsDevil
Link: https://lazykodi.com
5. Kodinerds.net
If you want to install some legal yet entertaining addons in Kodi 18 Leia, then go for Kodinerds.net. This Kodi repository hosts many popular legal Kodi addons which are not found in the official Kodi repository. Since Kodinerds.net is owned by a German community with the name ‘Kodinerds’ therefore most of the addons are available only for the German audience. However, you can access these addons by using a VPN. IT is one of the best Kodi repositories for downloading safe and legal addons of different genres including TV shows, movies, and music. Also, check out the best Kodi alternatives that you can try out in 2022.
Popular Addons in Kodinerds.net Repo
Some of the popular and legal Kodi addons you can access from Kodinerds.net repo are:
- DAZN
- DailyMotion
- NASA
- SkyGo
- VEVO TV
- Youtube Music
Link: https://github.com/kodinerds/repo/raw/master/repository.kodinerds/repository.kodinerds-6.0.0.zip
6. TVAddons.co Repository
After being attacked by lawmakers for hosting pirated content, TVAddons.co repo was offline for a while, but it has returned with a bang now. Now, all the addons included in the repository are legal and safe to use, but that doesn’t mean it has lost its charm. There are many entertaining and must have addons if you are a tv buff. Also, in this repository, you can install any addon that is found on GitHub with the Git Browser that comes bundled with the Kodi repo.
Popular Addons in TVAddons.co
Some of the popular and legal Kodi addons you can access from TVAddons.co repo are:
- Jango
- Mr.Bean
- UFO TV
- USTV Now
- Film On Simple
Link: https://github.com/tvaddonsco/tva-release-repo/raw/master/repository.xbmchub/repository.xbmchub-3.0.0.zip
7. Ghost Repo
Ghost Kodi repository is one of the best Kodi repositories when entertainment is considered. The Kodi repository has addons segregated in several categories such as IPTV, sports, kids, music, live tv, utility and more. After Supremacy Kodi repo was taken down, several Kodi users flocked to Ghost Repo owing to the presence of a large collection of addons in this Kodi repo.
Popular Addons in Ghost Kodi Repository
Some of the popular and legal Kodi addons you can access from the Ghost Kodi repo are:
- SportsDevil
- Watchbox
- YouMusic
- Magenta Sport
- Laola1.tv
- Exodus
- Indigo
Link: https://ghost-repo.de
8. Butter Fingers Repo
If you are a fan of Marvel and DC comics, Butter Fingers Repo is the Kodi repository you will like. There are ample of Kodi addons in this repo to keep you entertained for days. It is one of the least known Kodi repositories out there and tops in terms of entertainment it offers. Butter Fingers Kodi repository offers a variety of addons belonging to different genres like kids, movies, live tv, DIY projects, sports and many more.
This Kodi repository is constantly updated and is up and running for most of the time. You can download the repo in Kodi 18 from the below-given link easily.
Popular Addons in Butter Fingers Repo
Some of the popular and legal Kodi addons you can access from Butter Fingers Repo are:
- Kidz Club
- Risque
- Docula
- Super Flix
- Muzic
- Diy Fix
Link: https://lazykodi.com
9. Lazy Kodi Repo
Searching or repositories for adding different addons is a tedious task. How about a repository that has a vast collection of repositories so that you don’t have to add source every time you want to install a repository. Lazy Kodi Repo is one such repo that hosts a large collection of repositories and wizards. One of the best Kodi repositories in 2020 because of the massive number of choices it offers. Another reason we recommend you to install Lazy Kodi repo is the fact that it does not own any addon and only hosts files. So, it is less likely that it will shut down any soon.
Popular Repositories In Lazy Kodi Repo
You can install the following best Kodi repositories from this repo.
- Illuminati Repo
- Supremacy Repo
- TVAddons Repo
- Maverick Repo
- Sandman Repo
Link: https://lazykodi.com
10. AJ Repository
AJ repository is a new Kodi repository that hosts many useful Kodi addons for streaming live sports events, live TV, movies, and popular TV shows. The number of addons is limited but the quality of the content offered makes it up for the lack of options. Addons are properly categorized so that you can easily install the Kodi addon you are looking for. At the time of testing, the majority of the addons listed in the repo were working without any issue.
Popular Addons In AJ Repository
AJ Repo offers following popular Kodi addons.
- Falcon Ultra TV
- Eyasses
- Cryptic
- Champion Sports
Link: Http://ajbuilds.uk/repo
How To Install A Kodi Repository?
Kodi repositories come with add-ons that give you access to content that is not available in your geographic location otherwise. However, we would recommend you to use VPN to hide your identity on the internet and to protect yourself from law enforcement agencies. Installing a Kodi repository is easy once you know the procedure. Follow the below-given instructions to install a Kodi repository in Kodi 18 Leia.
- Go to the Kodi main menu. Go to System > File Manager and double click on add source.
- In the ‘None’ section, type in the link of the repository you want to install and click on ‘Done.’ You can give an alias to the repository by typing in the next text box and click OK.
- Next, go back to your home screen and go to Addon-ons and then click on the box like icon to open Add-on Browser.
- Choose Install from Zip file option and then click on the name of the Kodi repository you have installed in the above steps. You will get an add-on enabled notification once the repository has been installed.
- To install add-ons, click on Install from Repository option, choose the repository and go the addon you want to install.
Install Best Kodi Repositories In 2022
We have enlisted best Kodi repositories you can download to maximize your experience of Kodi in 2022. These repos have amazing and entertaining add-ons which would keep you hooked for hours. All the options mentioned in the list were working at the time of writing. If you are facing any issue while installing a Kodi repository, then you can comment, and we would try to solve the issue. Also, if you think we have missed any worth mentioning repo in this list, you can mention that too in the comments.
Frequently Asked Questions
The repositories are essentially storage and distribution locations for addons. Add-on is the software used for watching content such as movies and TV shows. This is what makes Kodi so popular.
It is strongly advised to utilize a VPN when using Kodi addons. You can run LibreELEC or OpenELEC which is a fork of the popular media application. Both of these forks have a Kodi addon that allows you to set up a VPN service directly within Kodi.
Yes, the Super repo is still working on Kodi Krypton. However, it was down for a while before coming back online.
1. Go to addons from the left pane on your Kodi home screen.
2. Select the package installer icon. (top left corner)
3. Press install from repository.
4. Select the addon repository from the list.
5. Select program addons.
