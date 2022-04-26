8 Best Roblox Alternatives In 2022 | Games Like Roblox

Roblox is a gaming platform that is quite popular worldwide, and for a good reason. It allows you to build your own little game with virtual building blocks and play those created by other Roblox players. Despite the endless possibilities on Roblox, it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Therefore, in this article, we tell you about the best Roblox alternatives for 2022.

Each game on the list below might not be a like-for-like replacement, but they all share certain common aspects with Roblox. These aspects include world-building mechanics and blocks. If you are interested in seeing how much of the core Roblox gameplay can vary, these games are worth trying out.

8 Games like Roblox in 2022

Image: Minecraft

If you want one of the best block-style sandbox experiences and are ready to shell out some money for it, Minecraft is the clear answer. The wildly popular game has amassed over 100 million active players since its launch. It places you in a block universe filled with diverse worlds.

You can create/dismantle whatever you find in the virtual environment, either solo or with friends. Ultimately, there’s no goal except survival in the game. Although its paid versions exist on all platforms, there’s a free version with limited features accessible on “classic.minecraft.net”

Features:

Unlimited worlds with powerful creation tools

Multiplayer support for 5-8 players (depending on the platform)

Cross-play support across a variety of platforms

Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

Price: $26.99 (for Windows 10 base game edition)

Image: MineTest

MineTest is an open-source Roblox alternative that allows you to build, share, and play in your virtual worlds. Additionally, you can also test out the creations of fellow MineTest users or modify an existing MineTest game, from the ContentDB library, as per your liking.

It has an active community where you can find friends to play multiplayer mods with. Interestingly, you can even program how your game world interacts using Lua API.

Features:

An open-source gaming engine that allows for high transparency

Huge library of game mods

Program support via Lua API

Map generators

Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android

Price: Free

Image: Garry’s Mod

Garry’s Mod or GMod is a physics-based sandbox game built using Valve’s Source engine. It is designed with modding in mind and allows you to create custom game modes. You can share these game modes with others in the community or try your own. However, unlike the blocks in Roblox, you can use models of various shapes to create something unique.

Features:

Moder-friendly

Various tools to create almost anything in-game

Range of maps, models, and contraptions available in its Steam Community Workshops

Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux

Price: Rs 369 or $9.99 (PC)

Image: LEGO Worlds

There’s little doubt that games like Roblox draw inspiration from LEGO blocks regarding world-building. LEGO Worlds is a game that lets you craft items and even entire landscapes using virtual blocks and easy-to-use tools. This game takes the fun of creating stuff with LEGO blocks and puts it into a sandbox game. Moreover, your creations spontaneously interact with their environment, giving you a truly dynamic experience.

Features:

Official LEGO virtual blocks to create recognizable LEGO structures

Special tools to create large landscapes

Created items interact on their own in their unique ways

Platforms: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Price: Rs 2750 or $29.99 (PC)

Image: Survivalcraft 2

Survivalcraft 2 is another Roblox alternative that puts you in a Minecraft-esque gameplay scenario. It takes the same block-based style as you wade through an isolated land. Your goal is to survive by mining resources, crafting new items, hunting, growing food items, etc. At the same time, you can also traverse the landscape on horseback or blast your way through obstacles to discover new areas.

Features:

Various ways to achieve the goal (survival)

Very low system requirements

Platforms: Windows, Android, App Store

Price: Free

Image: Creativerse

Probably the coolest Roblox alternative on this list, Creativerse is a sandbox game where exploration, experimentation, and creativity are key. The game design incorporates 3D models of various shapes, but the landscape represents the same block style found in Roblox. It emphasizes crafting new objects and working together with other players to progress in a vast and diverse world.

Features:

Attractive graphics and sandbox features

A vast and diverse landscape filled with objectives

Many multiplayer possibilities

Platform: Windows, macOS

Price: Free

Image: Terasology

Another open-source alternative to Roblox is Terasology which began as a Minecraft-inspired demo. Over the years, this voxel-based game grew to become what it is today, thanks to its community of dedicated developers and occasional contributors. Alongside the stunning visuals, this game packs many creation tools to let you expand the world you join online.

Features:

Open-source and thus relatively transparent project

Incredible visual fidelity

Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux

Price: Free

Image: Blockland

Blockland is yet another sandbox game that lets players turn their imagination into reality using virtual building blocks. Users can choose to create and destroy items with other players via its local and online multiplayer modes.

Features:

Sandbox gameplay mechanics

Local and online multiplayer

Ridiculously low system requirements

Platforms: Windows, macOS

Price: Rs 349 or $9.99

Finally, this rounds up our list of the best games like Roblox available out there. If you plan on permanently switching to one of the aforementioned games, make sure to delete your Roblox account to avoid privacy risks permanently. If you think we missed out on a notable Roblox alternative, let us know in the comments section below.

FAQs