5G Will Surpass 1 Billion Users In 2022: Ericsson Report

We have seen the word 5G thrown around a lot recently. The fifth generation of wireless technology is expected to revolutionize the world. It will provide higher speed and greater capacity than the current 4G LTE. This means less lag, quick downloads, and a big impact on how we play, work, and live.

Recently, Ericsson released a Mobility Report that offers a detailed insight into the future of the mobile world, subscriptions, traffic, and coverage. The report states that by the end of 2022, global 5G subscriptions will surpass the one billion mark!

Ericsson Mobility Report on 5G

In the report, Ericsson revealed that North America will lead the world in the transition to 5G, as by 2027, nine in ten regional subscriptions will be 5G. Similarly, by 2027, around 82% of subscriptions in Western Europe, 74% in North-East Asia, and 80% in the Gulf Cooperation Council will be 5G.

Image Credit: Ericsson

Regarding India, the technology’s placement still has not started, but in the future, 40% of all subscriptions will be 5G. If we talk in global terms, 5G will account for half of the world subscriptions by 2027, meaning that the number will exceed 4.4 billion.

Ericsson Mobility Report claims 5G is growing faster than its predecessors. At the present moment, about a quarter of the population already has access to 5G technology, and the subscriptions increased by 70 million in the first quarter of 2022 alone.

Increase in global network data traffic

The Ericsson Mobility Report also revealed that in the past two years, global mobile network data traffic has doubled. Multiple factors have led to this massive increase, like the increased use of smartphones and broadband and the digitalization of society.

These statistics by Ericsson show the high demand for data connectivity and the provision of digital services. Every year, the number of mobile broadband subscribers increases by hundreds of millions.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) also plays a fundamental role in delivering broadband services. By 2027, the number of FWA connections will reach 230 million approximately.