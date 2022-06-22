It’s An Official Wedding Season In The Sets Of Ms. Marvel Episode 3! Fans react

What is a Pakistani wedding without desi moves? The third Marvel Studios episode of Ms. Marvel extends an invitation to Aamir Khan and Tyesha Hillman’s wedding, where there will be plenty of food, entertainment, and relatives, as well as a choreographed dance sequence for the newlyweds.

To Aamir and Tyesha’s astonishment, it includes members of the entire family. It is a pleasant, joyful occasion that the entire cast was anxious to embrace, albeit some were more enthusiastic about it than others.

Ms. Marvel Episode 3 features a desi wedding (Spoilers ahead)

Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American girl living in Jersey City who discovers she has superpowers. Kamala’s brother Amir marries in the third episode, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday afternoon. This means the Marvel show will have a long montage set to legendary songs depicting a desi Muslim wedding. While there were certain flaws in how the wedding was depicted, viewers were prepared to overlook much of it to see a desi wedding in the MCU.

It starts with a dramatic sequence in which Amir’s shoes are taken. The moment was appropriately set to Joote Do Paise Lo from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. This was followed by the wedding and a reception-cum-sangeet in which Kamala’s relatives performed dances for the bride and groom. This segment features her parents dancing to Helen’s famous song Yeh Mera Dil from the 1978 film Don, while Kamala and her cousins for the title track from Dil Bole Hadippa.

It's wedding season! 💃 Check out this clip from a brand new episode of #MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OTdnIAigFT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 21, 2022

Indian Netizens are going crazy!

Many fans took to Twitter after the show aired to express their delight that a desi wedding montage was now a part of the MCU. “I can’t believe we got a desi wedding in the MCU; I teared up. Representation matters,” tweeted one fan. Check out the how fans have reacted to this desi sequence:

We did it Bon jovi in #MsMarvel — Anastasia (@Platinumllamas) June 22, 2022

Another viewer wrote, “Who would have thought you gonna see brown people dancing on “ye Mera Dil Pyaar ka Deewana” in the MCU!!#msmarvel is just amazing for that.

Three episodes in and the desi clothes on #msmarvel are just so much better (not tacky but tastefully bling) than anything Never Have I Ever has had over two seasons. And, it's all because the MCU show has Arjun Bhasin as the costume designer. — YellowStoneDragon 🌈 (@karishmau) June 22, 2022

i think we can all agree that Auntie Ruby carried The Illumi-Aunties #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/eTvpJ2UjOo — kevin ४ (@kvnlaufeyson) June 22, 2022

Bruno when Kamala asked him to dance at the wedding but then Kamran came in out of no where: pic.twitter.com/X5skoxZ2hQ — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨🖤//MS. MARVEL ERA⚡️ (@giselleb1234) June 22, 2022

Ms. Marvel portrays Iman Vellani as Kamala, with Indian actors Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, and Saagar Shaikh as her family. Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan are also set to appear in the six-episode miniseries, but their appearances are to be seen. Iman will return to the MCU in the upcoming film The Marvels.

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+, and you can probably watch it for free using these methods. Don’t forget to leave your thoughts on MCU x Bollywood in the comments below.