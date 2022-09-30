Plan A Plan B Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The month of September has been full of amazing movies and TV shows. There have been plenty of content released for fans of each genre. Now, with the month ending, Plan A Plan B will be catering to the rom-com lovers.

The movie starts Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh. As for the plot of the film, Bhatia will be portraying a role of successful matchmaker. She is pretty good at her job, but alas cannot find a match for herself. In fact, she believes there’s someone perfect for everyone out there, but not for free.

However, it could all change when she crosses path with a divorce lawyer. The two couldn’t be more opposite to each other. So will they find love or butt heads? You will find out after watching the film.

When did Plan A Plan B release online?

Image credit: Netflix

The rom-com film was released online on September 30, 2022. It has been exclusively added to Netflix’s elite library of amazing titles.

You can stream it on the OTT platform because it released online at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Can I watch Plan A Plan B for free on Netflix?

Over the last few years, Netflix has improved a lot in terms of adding content from different regions. But on the downside, the streaming platform has removed its free trial for new users. Fortunately, with the help of some telecom plans, you can still get a free account on Netflix.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

Hopefully, this guide was helpful for you. On that note, feel free to share your expectations from the film in the comments section below.