‘House Of The Dragon’: New Poster Features Rhaenyra Targaryen And Her Fierce Dragon

The much anticipated House of the Dragon, which is slated to arrive on August 21, 2022, has Game of Thrones fans preparing for its arrival. The series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, and will take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The creators of the series have unveiled a brand-new poster giving fans their first look at what seems to be Rhaenyra Targaryen’s dragon, who appears to be Syrax, ahead of its premiere.

House of the Dragon gets a new poster

The new poster for the upcoming show depicts Rhaenyra Targaryen clothed in her royal robes giving the camera an intense stare. What steals the show, however, is the dragon behind her, whose eyes are filled with horror.

The dragon is thought to be Syrax, the female dragon that the Princess initially rides when she is seven years old.

The show’s official Instagram account shared the new poster captioned “Fire will reign.” The show will focus on the civil war during which King Viserys’ seat on the Iron Throne is challenged. House Targaryen will also split in the show, with Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent Hightower leading the two groups. Like Game of Thrones, the upcoming drama will have numerous characters and Houses competing for the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon will have a different tone than Game of Thrones

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed a number of Game of Thrones episodes, has already hinted that House of the Dragon will have a different tone than Game of Thrones. He said:

I think we were very respectful of what the original show is. It wasn’t broken so we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. House of the Dragon has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show. But first, it’s very important to pay respects and homage to the original series, which was pretty groundbreaking. We’re standing on the shoulders of that show and we’re only here because of that show. So the most important thing for us to do is to respect that show as much as possible and try and compliment it rather than reinvent it. And I was involved in making the original show, so I feel like that’s been useful. Like, I’m not arriving going, “Let’s change everything! Let’s do a different color palette!” No, I quite like the color palette.

The House of the Dragon trailer, which was just released, included various horrific scenes and action sequences that piqued viewers’ curiosity about the show. It foreshadowed the end of the House Targaryen and contained glimpses of the Targaryen civil war.

History does not remember blood. It remembers names.

August 21. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/WZ5AT938RR — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2022

The show is set to have 10 episodes and will release on August 21, 2022, on HBO Max.