‘Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma’ is one of the best cooking anime shows. However, we wouldn’t recommend seeing it in public, if you know what I mean. Fortunately, you can also watch ‘Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma’ seasons 2 and 3 on YouTube or read the original manga for free.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The anime series follows the story of Yukihira Soma, who enrolls in an elite and cutthroat culinary school. Although, it is not an ordinary school because here, students settle everything through culinary contests called Shokugeki. However, Soma plans to conquer the entire school and hone his skill.

Thanks to Ani-One, we can watch ‘Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma’ for free on YouTube. If you want to watch the anime, you can check it out directly from the videos below.

Where to watch ‘Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma’ anime online for free?

Netflix

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma’ on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, or HBO Max. Users can also watch all seasons and OVAs of the anime on Crunchyroll. Luckily, you can also watch seasons 2 and 3 of the anime for free on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

How do I access the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel?

Note: Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Micronesia, Polynesia, or India to access the YouTube channel.

‘Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma’ Season 2

Episode 1 – Episode 13

Press the playlist icon on the top right corner of the video to access all the episodes from the season 2 playlist. You can also go to this link to watch the entire Season 2 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 13).

‘Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma’ Season 3

Episode 1 – Episode 24

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video to access all the episodes from the season 3 playlist. You can also go to this link to watch Season 3 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 24).

How many seasons does ‘Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma’ have?

‘Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma’ has over five seasons with over 86 episodes. The anime series also has a total of five OVAs. The series finally ended with season 5 after fully adapting the original manga. You can watch the remaining seasons on Crunchyroll if you want.