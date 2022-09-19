‘House of the Dragon’ Wedding Scenes Sets Twitter On Fire: 3 Things That Are Trending Right Now

Note: In case you missed the subtitle, major spoilers ahead!

Oh boy, those were some intriguing 20 minutes! “We Light the Way,” the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, spends most of its near-hour runtime on fairly standard Westerosi drama. When the drums of House Velaryon proclaim the arrival of Lord Corlys (Steven Toussaint) to Rhaenyra’s (Milly Alcock) and Laenor’s (Theo Nate) pre-wedding feast, everyone knows what’s about to go down.

And it goes down at a party where Targaryens, Velaryons, Coles, Hightowers, and others are throwing fists and accusations, murdering, declaring war, and even dancing a little. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) did, in fact, throw his daughter a wedding to remember.

It’s a fitting and exciting finale to the first half of the series’ first season, which follows Rhaenyra as a young princess. Next week, Emma D’Arcy will take over as the woman who will be queen. And her closest friend-turned-queen Alicent Hightower will be played by Olivia Cooke instead of Emilia Carey. Alcock and Carey’s incredible performances will be missed. But at least the two women got to leave the show in style.

Let’s not, however, jump the gun. Even though the plot tended to lean more toward relationship drama and opulent politics, there was a lot of build-up before all that action and impending change. Meanwhile, Twitter fans haven’t gotten over yesterday’s turn of events.

House of the Dragons fans goes gaga on Twitter over Episode 5

Daemon Targaryen, you have got some fans!

The episode begins with the Lady of Runestone, Rhea Royce, going off hunting by herself in the Vale. She runs into Daemon Targaryen as she travels through the Vale. We discover that she is Daemon’s wife and that she hates him just as much as he hates her.

But it’s obvious from her face that she rapidly understands what he’s there to do. Daemon deliberately spooks Rhea’s horse, causing it to fall back on top of her, breaking her back. He’s about to leave her there to die until she says, “I knew you couldn’t finish.”

He then picks up a rock and walks back toward her before the camera fades away. Cut to the scene he walks in like a diva into the wedding to “congratulate” his niece and also kiss her (Obviously, King Viserys isn’t happy).

While everything does turn out okay this time, The House of the Dragon fans show up every week for a new degree of tormenting madness. But at least they get to see Daemon as the loving toxic king that he is.

Alicent Hightower goes green

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon’s wedding may have ended in a bloodbath. But the actual fight began when Alicent Hightower stepped into the wedding feast wearing that gown. Alicent has spent most of House of the Dragon clad in red or blue.

This is the first time we see her dressed in green, a color very important to House Hightower. When Oldtown, the seat of House Hightower, calls its banners to battle, the beacon at the top of the Hightower glows green, as Larys and Harwin Strong explain. Alicent foreshadows the impending clash with a single sharp sartorial choice.

Alicent’s green gown appears in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood at a tourney commemorating five years of her marriage to Viserys. In that scene, it’s not Alicent’s outfit that draws attention but Rhaenyra’s. She dresses dramatically in red and black, representing the House Targaryen.

Westeros is now officially divided into two camps: the “greens” and the “blacks.” The greens back Alicent and her baby Aegon’s claim to the Iron Throne, while the blacks back Rhaenyra as the rightful successor. Larys Strong and Criston Cole are significant greens. Whereas Daemon Targaryen, Corlys Velaryon, and Rhaenys Targaryen are notable blacks.

Keep an eye out for who is wearing what colors, as the rivalry between Alicent and Rhaenyra heats up in future episodes. Westerosi wardrobes are a great method to see which side of the fight characters are on. And it all started with Alicent’s really stunning gown! And it seems Twitter is siding with the Hightowers. See Twitter reactions below:

What the hell, Ser Criston Cole?! Why did he do THAT?

House of the Dragon episode 5 sees Criston Cole undergo a significant change, with his shame and rage leading to murder, suicidal thoughts, and a tragic betrayal. While Criston had just expressed his gratitude to Rhaenyra for providing him a seat in the Kingsguard in House of the Dragon episode 3, their relationship takes a dramatic turn when they sleep together at the end of episode 4.

After betraying his Kingsguard vows, Criston tries to escape his remorse and jealousy by fleeing to Essos with Rhaenyra. But the Princess refuses to abandon her duty to the realm. Despite the fact that she is unable to marry Criston, Rhaenyra wants to keep him close by taking him as her paramour, as she and Laenor worked out a contract to “dine” however they choose.

However, Criston interprets this suggestion as Rhaenyra just declaring him a “whore,” implying that it will not absolve him of his guilt for sleeping with her in the first place. In House of the Dragon episode 5, Criston is increasingly disillusioned with Rhaenyra and finds an unexpected confidante in Queen Alicent Hightower.

After admitting his sins to her, Alicent declares that she would not expose Criston for breaking his vows. Yet the ending of House of the Dragon episode 5 demonstrates that this is insufficient to ease his shame. Meanwhile, Twitter fans don’t seem happy over Criston confessing to the Queen.

