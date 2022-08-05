Who is Morpheus In Netflix's The Sandman: Everything You Need To Know About The Character

Even though the wait seemed endless, Netflix’s new series “The Sandman” is finally upon us. The show is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved DC graphic novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman. And today, we will be talking about the titular character who’s story we will follow in this TV show.

Although he has many names, he is now referred to as Morpheus. He is a complex character with some deep history and lore, so we will tell you all about him in this article.

But before we get started, you should know that you can stream this awesome show right now. If you’d like to know everything related to streaming The Sandman, you can check out our guide for it right here. Now without further ado, let’s begin.

Who is Morpheus in ‘The Sandman’?

Image Credit: Netflix

Morpheus is the titular character, also known as “Dream”. He is part of the Endless, a group of seven being who each encapsulate a part of existence. Besides Dream, there is Destiny, Death, Destruction, Desire, Despair and Delirium. They’re all immortal beings who lived for nearly all of time and now govern over all life in the universe.

What are Morpheus’ powers in ‘The Sandman’?

Being an immortal being that predates all of time, you can guess Morpheus is among the most powerful in the entirety of the DC universe. He is a being with the power to control all things related to dreams and slumber. However that does not mean he is all powerful or omnipotent, since the show begins with him getting captured for centuries. Which leads us to what he will do in the show.

What does Morpheus’ do in ‘The Sandman’?

As we said, Morpheus is captured by a bunch of cultists in hopes of attaining immortality. This lead to Morpheus being imprisoned for centuries. And during that time, chaos ensued in both the dream world and the real world due to his long absence.

Now that he is released, he is determined to fix all the mess caused by his absence. For that he must find his three tools, which are part of his nearly infinite power. They were stolen by the cultists and now are lost somewhere in the broken world this show is set in. So what do these tools do and how does Morpheus find them? Find out by watching all 10 episodes on Netflix right here.