“The Sandman” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

It has been well over a month since The Sandman was announced. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for the series tied to the DC Universe. Yes, this series is not about the supervillain from Spider-Man movies.

In fact, the comic book series was first launched by popular fantasy writer Neil Gaiman. It was later published by DC Universe after drawing connections to it. Anyway, Sandman is also known by several other names such as Dream, Morpheus, and many more.

Image credit: Netflix

The show was released globally on August 05, 2022. Surprisingly, the show has been released on Netflix instead of HBO Max, where most shows and movies affiliated with the DC Universe release.

As for its release time, it followed the standard release time schedule of Netflix, i.e., 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch ‘The Sandman’ for free on Netflix?

Unfortunately, as of now, you cannot watch the show for free on Netflix. But there is a legal workaround to technically watch Netflix’s titles for free. If you are a user of any of the below-mentioned telecom companies, you can get a free subscription to the streaming giant.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions on $8.99 and $13.99.

This concludes our guide on The Sandman season 1. What are your expectations from the show? Feel free to share your views in the comments section below.