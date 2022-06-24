Who Is Anya Forger In Spy x Family?

Spy x Family is real fun and wholesome anime credit, which can be given to this adorable character. Anya Forger is the young girl adopted by Twilight and later on became the adopted daughter of both Loid and Yor Forger.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Also, she is the most important piece in regard to Twilight’s mission. So you should probably learn all that you can about her. And to help you with that, this article will tell you all about who Anya is, what she does, and what her role is in the story. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Who is Anya Forger?

Image Credit: Tatsuya Endo

Anya is a young girl with a penchant for excitement and cool things. But just like the other two Forgers, she too has a secret. She is a telepath capable of reading minds. This makes it so that she knows everyone’s secrets, including Loid being a spy and Yor being an assassin. However, she goes along with it anyway because she thinks it’s exciting.

What does Anya Forger do in Spy x Family?

As we said before, she is a telepath capable of reading minds, a power she uses for all kinds of things. Even the first time we met her, she used her ability to read Loid’s mind and became the perfect candidate for operation Strix. However, she is still a very kind girl who wants a normal loving family and loves her new adoptive parents.

Why is Anya Forger important in Spy x Family?

Image Credit: Tatsuya Endo

Although we met her after Twilight, she is still someone we met back in episode 1. As part of operation Strix, Loid needed a child to infiltrate the Eden Academy. He takes in Anya for this role, not knowing she is an Esper capable of reading minds. So even though Loid doesn’t know it, Anya understands what she has to do and does her best for the sake of the mission.

Find your dream job

Although she can read minds, she never uses it to hurt others. If anything, we have seen her used to help Loid and Yor. Moreover, she even saved someone’s life using her powers in a recent episode. However, these powers also become a hindrance sometimes since knowing what all strangers are thinking about you is not always a good thing.

While she tries to help with Twilight’s mission, her motivations are completely different from him. She believes the Forger family is at stake, and if the mission goes sideways, they will have to separate. We have seen a bit of Anya’s past, and from what we’ve seen, a normal childhood with a loving family is all she ever wanted. So now that she has it, let’s hope it stays that way, and Anya continues to be the cutest Esper ever.

That’s all we have for today. If you like this anime, you can stream it online on Netflix. Or you can also check out our guide on the latest episode right here.