Call Of The Night Episode 2 Release Time | Where To Watch

One of the best anime from the 2022 Summer anime, Call of the Night, features a boy who is mesmerized after meeting a vampire and wants to become one himself. Meanwhile, here’s when Call of the Night Episode 2’s release date and time is and where you can watch the latest episode.

Episode 1 of Call of the Night focuses mainly on Kuo as he wanders about the night, trying to find some meaning in his rather dull life. As Kuo begins to wander about, he meets a mysterious-looking girl who introduces herself as Nazuna Nanakusa. Meanwhile, the two begin exploring the city at night, and Kuo feels a sense of satisfaction and meaning in his life.

As the night progresses, Kuo finds himself in Nazuna’s apartment, where Nazuna drinks some of his blood while Kuo falls asleep. Upon learning that she’s a vampire, Kuo urges her to make him one, to help him escape his ordinary life. However, we shall learn whether Nazuna will turn him into a vampire or not in Call of the Night Episode 2.

Call of the Night Episode 2 will release on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, at 12:55 AM JST. Meanwhile, the upcoming episode’s release timings will vary according to the different time zones.

Pacific Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Central Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM UK Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Indian Time: 10:30 PM

In addition, fans can head over to HiDive to watch Call of the Night Episode 2. If you do not have a subscription to HiDive, the streaming platform offers a 14-day free trial to new users. However, the anime is unavailable on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll or Netflix.

Furthermore, the anime will be available online after one hour of its release on Fuji TV and is exclusive to HiDive. However, there’s no information on the English dub Call of the Night’s latest episodes.