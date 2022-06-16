“Spy x Family” Episode 11 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The anime dealt with the terror of Yor’s brother, Yuri, for two episodes. After that, it moved on to its primary focus. This is, of course, that Anya needs to become an amazing scholar at the academy and extract information for her father’s mission. Spy x Family episode 11 will focus on something similar.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

After all, the previous episode was everything we expected it to be. The lovely daughter of Loid and Yor Forger trying her best to earn a Stella. Unfortunately, it was all a ruse, and there was no Stella awarded to the winning team of the Dodge ball match.

But the focus of the next mission will remain the same. It will focus on Anya’s efforts at winning a Stella. The new episode will be released on June 18, 2022, at 11:00 PM JST. For other regions, the release time is at 7:00 AM PT/10:00 AM ET/7:30 PM IST.

Let’s talk about where to watch the new Spy x Family episode in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 11 online?

Image credit: Tatsuy Endo

Similar to episode 10, the next addition to the show can be watched online on Crunchyroll. However, since the service is not available in all the regions, there is also an alternative. If you live outside of Japan in Asia, you can rely on Netflix to watch arguably the best anime of this season.

Find your dream job

Can I watch ‘Spy x Family’ episode 11 for free?

Well, the answer to that question is yes and no. On Crunchyroll, there is simply no way for you to watch the anime for free. However, on the other hand, you can get a free account on Netflix with a bunch of offers. You can use that free subscription to watch the anime for free.

This is it from our end for this article. We hope you got everything you came looking for right here. What are your expectations for the new episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.