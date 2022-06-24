One Piece Chapter 1054 Delayed| New Release Date Here

In the last few chapters, much has changed in One Piece; Kaido is defeated, Luffy, Buggy, Shanks, and Teach become the new emperors, and Momo is all set to rule the Wano country as its new Shogun. In addition, the world government has put a bounty of 3 Billion Berries on Luffy’s head, making him the most wanted pirate captain in One Piece. Along with these events, the last chapter also revealed that Kozuki Sukiyaki is alive and is held as a prisoner.

Moreover, the chapter reveals that Ryokugyu’s real name is Aramaki and his powers. Meanwhile, Aramaki has his eyes set on the Straw hat captain and is not very happy with the defeat of Kaido and Big Mom. Interestingly, it remains to be seen how Mangaka will approach the two characters’ standoff, and will we see them fight? In the meantime, let’s look at One Piece Chapter 1054’s release date and the reason for its delay.

One Piece Chapter 1054 delay

Fans waiting eagerly for One Piece Chapter 1054 to be released will have to wait a bit longer as chapter 1054 has been delayed for a month. Chapter 1054 of One Piece is now scheduled to release on Monday, July 25th, 2022. This is because the manga is on a month-long hiatus; this can be owed to the fact that Oda Eiichiro needs this time to visit South Africa to overview the work on Netflix’s One Piece live-action series; along with the time the Mangaka needs to work on the final arc.

Regarding the release time, One Piece Chapter 1054 will have different release times in accordance with different time zones. Meanwhile, fans do not need to worry as we’ll be publishing the weekly release article along with the events to come in the upcoming chapter as the chapter nears its now scheduled release date.