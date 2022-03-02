“Against The Ice” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

In February 2022, ‘Against The Ice’ received a world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. It was well-received by the fans and amassed a great rating. Following the world premiere, it was announced that the 2022 survival film is also gearing up for a digital release in March 2022.

We have finally reached that date as the movie will be released online on March 02, 2022. As for its release time, it will be available to watch at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that out of the way, you must be wondering where to watch the film online? Well, there are thousands of other entertainment enthusiasts wondering the same. On that note, let’s discuss where to watch Against The Ice online.

Where to watch ‘Against The Ice’ online?

The highly regarded Survivor movie has partnered with Netflix for a digital release. You can watch the film exclusively on the streaming service by heading to this page. However, you need to ensure that you have a paid subscription to the platform. Otherwise, you won’t be able to stream the film online.

What to expect from ‘Against The Ice’?

As we mentioned earlier, the film falls under the survival genre with a pinch of adventure and drama. To know more about the plot, here is the official synopsis of the movie:

“In 1909, two explorers fight to survive after they’re left behind while on a Denmark expedition in ice-covered Greenland.”

This concludes our guide on the latest Netflix film. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.