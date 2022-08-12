Is It Possible To Watch Never Have I Ever Season 3 For Free?

With the middle of August 2022 arriving soon, there has been no shortage of great content this month. And another title adding to that glorious list is Never Have I Ever Season 3. The series has received nothing but love for its first two seasons.

The new season of the show will continue to display Devi’s journey in high school. From dealing with problems at home to maintaining new relationships, Devi is in for a lot of stuff in the third season of the hit series.

The third season of Never Have I Ever features a total of 10 episodes. So it has the potential to be your binge-watching partner for the weekend. That being said, let’s take a look at its release details.

When was Never Have I Ever season 3 released online?

Image Credit: Netflix

The show’s third season was unveiled on August 12, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. Similar to the last two seasons, the new season is available exclusively on Netflix.

Can I watch Never Have I Ever season 3 for free on Netflix?

Watching your favorite show on any streaming service for free is a dream come true for fans. Unfortunately, Netflix no longer provides a free trial to new users. But here are a few offers that will allow you to get a free subscription to the streaming giant.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

This concludes our guide on Never Have I Ever season 3. What are your expectations from the series? Let us know your views in the comments section below.