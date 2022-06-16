Apple Camp Is Coming Back And Here’s What You Can Learn There

Apple Camp is an exciting place to be – especially for kids. It offers a fun environment to let parents and kids bond and share learning experiences. Apple Camp will arrive again this summer and begin on 20 June 2022. This will be a weekly exercise that will last until 31 August 2022.

This year’s Apple Camp will focus on a specific activity. Kids will learn to design a new comic based on the theme of celebrating our planet. All the designs will be done on iPads with guidance from Apple Creative Pros. This year’s primary activity is “Art Lab: Comic Book Adventure.” If you have a kid aged 8-11, they can attend the event and learn to build something creative using their imaginations.

Apple Camp: More Details

“We can’t wait for campers and their families to ignite their imaginations as they learn from our team members and each other during Apple Camp. This special program has provided a space for connection and learning in our stores around the world for the past 20 years, and we’re thrilled to be hosting these experiences again,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People in the official blog post.

Image: Apple

Apple will hold the Apple Camp at many store locations. The sessions can be indoors or outdoors, depending upon the location. The activity will begin with the kids dreaming their thoughts about the planet and how they visualize it. Then they will stop out with iPad Pro and Apple pencil and capture beautiful shots they deem worthy. After that, they will begin adding a personal touch to the photos and slowly build a comic out of them.

Apple Camp is a tradition that goes back 20 years, and this year, kids will get their hands on one of the most powerful hardware by Apple. If you cannot make it to the store session, Apple will also offer a downloadable guide with twenty at-home activities to keep the kids busy. You can register for the event on the Apple website from today onwards.