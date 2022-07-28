Rick and Morty Season 6 Gets A Release Date

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty has amassed a sizable fan base in the nearly ten years since its premiere. The wild journeys of Morty Smith and his grandfather Rick Sanchez, which delve into the huge multiverse, time travel, and much more, have grown to be adored by audiences. As a result, Rick and Morty has grown to become a cornerstone series for Adult Swim. In 2018, the network renewed the show for an additional 70 episodes. It ensured that many more seasons of adventures would follow, hopefully without significant hiatuses.

Rick and Morty season 5 premiered in the summer of 2021 and concluded its ten-episode run in September. The Rick and Morty season 5 finale gave fans a lot to think about as they wait for season 6. The viewers finally got answers about Rick Sanchez’s past, saw the return of Evil Morty, and were teased about a major multiverse story that will be revealed later. However, Rick and Morty season 5 proved divisive among viewers. And there is still plenty of anticipation for what comes next,

Adult Swim has officially confirmed the release date for Rick and Morty season 6, with the premiere set for September 4, 2022. The episodes will continue to air every Sunday at 11 p.m. EST. The plot details of the show were not revealed.

But a photo of a ripped Rick and Morty has been released. Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, said it would be a “soon-to-be iconic season” with unique ways for fans to participate. He said:

It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon. As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.

Ripped and ready – Season 6 coming September 4th pic.twitter.com/RfvA1x5ELj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 27, 2022

Season 6 of Rick and Morty premieres exactly one year after season 5. It is certainly welcome news for series fans, as Adult Swim previously used social media to respond to the growing demand to know when the show would return. Producers have previously hinted that Rick and Morty season 6 will feature more serialized storylines, and season 7 is already in the works.