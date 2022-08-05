What’s Coming To Netflix Second Week In August 2022: Aug 8 – Aug 14?

As usual, Netflix started the month off very strong, and we’re sure it will also keep that pace in the second week of August 2022. Last week saw the release of Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah’s highly anticipated “Darlings” and the long-awaited comic book adaptation “The Sandman.” So what is going to get this week? Let’s check it out.

This list will cover all the new releases coming to Netflix in the second week of August 2022. We will cover all new series and films coming to the platform from August 8, 2022, to August 14, 2022. But before that, let’s first check out some highlights of this week.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 (Thursday)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 is the third season of the popular Netflix anime. The show is based on the world of massively popular moba “DOTA” by video game company Valve. Although the show’s second season was not well received, fans are still excited to see more DOTA in this anime format.

Day Shift (Friday)

“Day Shift” is a new original film starring popular actor Jamie Foxx. He plays a hard-working dad in LA, trying to provide for his daughter. But a simple pool cleaning job is simply not enough these days. So he ops for another gig on the side, which is to slay vampires.

Everything heading to Netflix on the August 2nd week

August 8 (Monday)

Code Name: Emperor – NETFLIX FILM

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

August 9 (Tuesday)

I Just Killed My Dad – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Nice Guys

August 10 (Wednesday)

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heartsong – NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Instant Dream Home – NETFLIX SERIES

Iron Chef Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES

Locke & Key: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

School Tales The Series – NETFLIX SERIES

August 11 (Thursday)

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 – NETFLIX ANIME

August 12 (Friday)

13: The Musical – NETFLIX FILM

A Model Family – NETFLIX SERIES

Day Shift – NETFLIX FILM

Bordizzo Never Have I Ever: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

And that’s all we have for you today. We hope you understand what to expect from Netflix in week two of August 2022. We will tell you about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms weekly. And since you’re here, check out what came to the platform in the first week.