‘Minions: The Rise Of Guru’ takes over ‘The Office’ in the new promo

The Office has been off the air for nine years, but the show is still quite popular. It was one of Netflix’s top draws while it was being aired there, and it was promoted as a major incentive for viewers to subscribe to Peacock once the comedy moved to Universal’s streaming service at the beginning of 2021.

Although talks about a potential The Office reboot or revival have continued, Peacock and Universal have not yet made any official plans. Meanwhile, minions, since their appearance in Despicable Me as Gru’s (also portrayed by Carrell) comical, jibberish-speaking henchmen have grown to be instantly familiar figures in popular culture.

Minions: The Rise of Gru recreates The Office opening credit scene

Universal is currently in the home run of its marketing campaign for the Minions spinoff film sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru. The official ‘The Office’ Twitter account has now shared a video that combines Carell’s dual roles as Gru, the leader of the Minions, and Michael Scott, the head of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch.

The Minions also appear in a remake of The Office opening credits. Strangely, the mashup clip functions flawlessly.

This Office x Minions crossover is a dream that we've had since lunch and we're not giving it up now. pic.twitter.com/zZ3tIvYIGZ — The Office on Peacock (@theofficetv) June 22, 2022

The opening credits are faithfully reenacted in The Office and Minions crossover, albeit with a lighthearted twist. Given that Carell portrays both Michael Scott and Gru, having Gru fill in for him makes the most sense.

Kevin from The Minions plays Dwight Schrute, and Stuart perfectly captures Jim Halpert’s floppy hairdo from The Office’s first few seasons.

There are miniature versions of some of the show’s most memorable scenes, such as Otto enduring Kevin’s chili spill. And it seems similar to a new mashup video meme where Raymond Cruz’s Tuco from Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad brilliantly defeats Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, the video is full of Easter eggs from The Office.

And it’s oddly satisfying!

It could appear that The Office and Minions have little in common outside Carell’s involvement in both Universal productions. This video, which has a CGI/live-action hybrid scenario, demonstrates how unexpectedly well the Minions would fit in at the Dunder Mifflin Scranton.

It will be interesting to see if the fan reaction to the crossover is strong enough for the studio to build something more out of it, now that Universal has demonstrated the viability of the concept. Even if not, this Minions-assisted replica of The Office opening credits is potent marketing, and a delight to watch.

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theatres on July 1, and “extended superfan episodes” of The Office are only accessible on Peacock.