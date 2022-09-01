One Piece Chapter 1059 Delayed | New Release Date & Time

For the fans awaiting the new chapter of One Piece manga this week, there’s some disappointing news. The upcoming chapter, One Piece Chapter 1059, is delayed and will not be released this week as per the scheduled date.

Meanwhile, let’s do some catch-up as to what has been going on in the previous chapter of One Piece manga. While Luffy is wounded and locked in a cage because of what he did back in Wanokuni. Furthermore, Nami is still mad at Luffy and won’t let him out of the cage despite his apologies.

On the other hand, a new coo delivers the newspaper containing the new berry bounties for the straw hat pirates. Which Robin reads out loud to the whole crew; apparently, Franky was a bit upset by the bounty and his wrong picture on the wanted poster.

Furthermore, we got to know the true role of Buggy. Beaten up and held captured by Crocodile and Mihawk, we see Buggy pleading for his life. The reason for him getting beaten up? Well, as it turns out, the group on which Buggy has been showing his authority is actually founded by Mihawk and Crocodile. To make things worse for Buggy, there’s a new poster that was sent out, which had Buggy’s face as the group’s boss. Interestingly, Buggy was unaware of this all this time.

The chapter, however, ended as a nail-biter when Koala answered the call. To his surprise, the voice said, it’s me, Sabo! Moreover, we know that the call was being interpreted by the Marine headquarters all this while. As to how One Piece Chapter 1059 turns out and how the events will turn out, we’ll simply have to wait and see. As for the new release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1059, let us have a look.

With the news of One Piece chapter r1059 being delayed this week, Viz Media has confirmed the release date of the upcoming chapter on its website. According to Viz, One Piece Chapter 1059 will be released in 11 days, that is, Sunday, September 11th. As for the release timings of chapter 1059, the chapter will be available to read online on Viz Media and Manga Plus at these timings.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PT

8 AM PT Eastern Time: 11 AM ET

11 AM ET British Time: 4 PM BST

4 PM BST European Time: 5 PM CET

5 PM CET India Time: 8:30 PM IST

8:30 PM IST Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (September 12th)

If you’re wondering about the reason for One Piece chapter 1059’s delay, there’s no official answer. However, if we were to take any guesses, it is probably one of the creative breaks of Eiichiro Oda. The manga has a record of taking creative breaks every now and then to keep his health in check.

While this is all about the upcoming chapter and its new release schedule, we’ll make sure to give an insight into One Piece Chapter 1059 as soon as something about the chapter surfaces.