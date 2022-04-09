What’s Coming To Netflix Second Week In April 2022: Apr 11 – Apr 17

After a spectacular March, Netflix continues to dominate in April as well. Last week was the week of season fives, with the fifth season of “Better Call Saul” and “Elite” released in the same week. Let’s see if Netflix continues to be at the top for the rest of April 2022.

So, let’s go over some great releases coming to Netflix in the second week of April 2022. This list will cover new content coming to the platform from Monday to Sunday from April 11 to April 17, 2022. But before that, let’s check some highlights of the week first.

Ultraman Season 2 (Thursday)

“Ultraman” is Netflix anime that is somewhat of a reboot of the classic anime franchise. In it, the actual hero has left after saving the world, so his son takes up the mantle instead. Moreover, the anime came out in 2019, so fans have been waiting for the next installment for a long while now.

Anatomy of a Scandal (Friday)

“Anatomy of a Scandal” is a Netflix original anthology series that will depict various high-profile scandals among the elite of the U.K. The show is based on the best seller by Sarah Vaughan and is the one to look out for this week.

Everything heading To Netflix In April’s 2nd week

Image Credit: Netflix

April 12 (Tuesday)

Hard Cell (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Creature Cases (NETFLIX FAMILY)

April 13 (Wednesday)

Almost Happy: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Our Great National Parks (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Smother-in-Law (NETFLIX SERIES)

Today We Fix the World (NETFLIX FILM)

April 14 (Thursday)

Ultraman: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME)

April 15 (Friday)

Anatomy of a Scandal (NETFLIX SERIES)

Choose or Die (NETFLIX FILM)

Heirs to the Land (NETFLIX SERIES)

Mai (NETFLIX SERIES)

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake in the Big City: Season 1

April 16 (Saturday)

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God (NETFLIX FILM)

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

We hope you now have a much better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week two of April 2022. We will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms every week. But until then, do check out what came out on the platform last week.