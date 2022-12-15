Can I watch Bardo For Free Online?

The two-time Academy Award winner and legendary filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu is here with another masterpiece. In the past, he has given us many great films, including The Revenant, Birdman, etc. Recently, the Mexican filmmaker introduced us to ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.’ The comedy-drama film follows the story of a journalist who returns to his native country.

However, he started facing an existential crisis in the form of dreamlike visions. Depicting his extraordinary skills, Iñárritu has projected this situation as a dark comedy drama. After receiving a decent amount of success in cinemas, it is headed for a digital release. So let’s quickly discuss its release schedule in the next section of this article.

Where to watch Bardo online?

Image Credit: Netflix

With an outstanding rating of 7.4 on IMDb, the film is all set to arrive on Netflix. As for its release schedule, it will stream at 12 AM Pacific time (PT) or 3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Furthermore, it features an incredible cast, including Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, and more.

How to watch Bardo for free on Netflix?

Technically, only Netflix subscribers should be able to watch Bardo, but there are definitely some workarounds. These tricks are basically popular mobile and TV plans that come with a bundled Netflix membership. Here are the different vendors that offer free Netflix:

This concludes with our streaming guide. Have you watched this film already? What are your views on this masterpiece? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.