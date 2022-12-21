Over the years, many movies have been released under the banner of Hollywood. But not every film that has been released leaves a mark on the audience. But every now and then, a movie so good comes along that it leaves an ever-lasting impression on the fans. Frank Darabont’s 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption perfectly fits that description.

With a star cast of Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, the movie narrates the story of two prisoners – Andy Dufresne and Ellis Boys ‘Red’ Redding. We will talk more about the film’s plot later today because our focus is on where to watch The Shawshank Redemption online in 2023.

Although we are sure, most of our audience may have already watched the masterpiece. Either in theaters or via a streaming platform, the film can be rewatched several times without getting bored. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at where to stream the 1994 blockbuster online.

Which platform is streaming The Shawshank Redemption in 2023?

Image credit: Castle Rock Entertainment

Considering the movie has been released for almost three decades, the streaming platform for the movie has changed several times. For years, it was available in the amazing library of streaming juggernaut Netflix. However, that’s no longer the case for most regions.

At the time of writing this guide, the movie is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You can obviously watch it online via Prime Video. But an even bigger advantage is the fact that if you wish to rent or buy it, you can do so by heading over to this link.

The Shawshank Redemption cast

A movie is only as successful as its top cast. While most are aware of the main actors in Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, the rest of the actors have also done a commendable job. Keeping that in mind, here’s a look at the star cast of the 1994 film:

Character Played By Andy Dufresne Tim Robbins Ellis Boyd ‘Red’ Redding Morgan Freeman Warden Norton Bob Gunton Heywood William Sadley Captain Hadley Clancy Brown Tommy Gil Bellows Bogs Diamond Mark Rolston Brooks Halten James Whitmore

What is The Shawshank Redemption about?

The movie was nominated for seven Academy Awards, so it obviously had a great plot that gripped the attention of the audience like nothing that we had seen before. Speaking of the plot, it focuses on a successful banker whose life is turned upside down after he’s proven guilty of a crime he didn’t even commit.

Thus, started the second chapter of his life in the gloomy jailhouse of Shawshank. Over the years, Dufresne found unique ways to deal with the torturous life in prison. He was simultaneously also looking for ways to get out of prison and succeeded in doing so after years of effort. The way he escapes? We won’t spoil that for you.

