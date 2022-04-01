What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In April 2022: Apr 4 – Apr 10

Netflix did not let us down in March. We saw some great additions to existing series like “Bridgerton” and hit new original films like “The Adam Project.” If the streaming giant continues its streak of exciting content into April 2022, then no one can take away its top spot.

So, let’s check out some great releases coming to Netflix in the first week of April 2022. This list will cover new content coming to the platform from Monday to Sunday from April 4 to April 10, 2022. But before that, let’s check some highlights of the week first.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 (Monday)

“Better Call Saul” is a fantastic crime drama set in the same universe as the critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad” series. The show is heading for its sixth and final season soon on AMC. Now Netflix has finally bagged the rights to stream the penultimate season, so be sure to watch it if you haven’t already.

Elite Season 5 (Friday)

“Elite” is popular Spanish Netflix series that started back in 2018. The show, as of now, has 4 fantastic seasons, with a fifth one on the way and the sixth already in production. Moreover, it is currently the biggest show in Spain, so it’s worth checking out.

Everything Headed To Netflix In April’s 1st Week

Image Credit: Netflix

April 4 (Monday)

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5 (Tuesday)

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (NETFLIX COMEDY)

April 6 (Wednesday)

Furioza (NETFLIX FILM)

Green Mothers’ Club (NETFLIX SERIES)

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! (NETFLIX COMEDY)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (NETFLIX SERIES)

April 7 (Thursday)

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

April 8 (Friday)

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass (NETFLIX FILM)

Dirty Lines (NETFLIX SERIES)

Elite: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Metal Lords (NETFLIX FILM)

Tiger & Bunny 2 (NETFLIX ANIME)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (NETFLIX FILM)

April 9 (Saturday)

My Liberation Notes (NETFLIX SERIES)

Our Blues (NETFLIX SERIES)

April 10 (Sunday)

The Call

Nightcrawler

We hope you now have a much better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week one of April 2022. For this article, we will be back with more updates about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. Until then, why don’t you check out some available shows right now? Like Season 2 of “Bridgerton.”