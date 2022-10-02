What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In October 2022: Oct 3 – Oct 9?

Netflix was very dominant last month with spectacular releases throughout, and we think it will continue to wow in October 2022 as well. Just last week, we saw some dynamite releases like the gorgeous Entergalactic and the highly anticipated Blonde. But what’s in store this week? Let’s find out.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

So, let’s go over all the new releases coming to Netflix in the first week of October 2022. This list will cover all the new movies and TV series coming to the streaming platform from October 3, 2022, to October 9, 2022. But before that, let’s go over the highlights of this week first.

The Midnight Club (Friday)

The Midnight Club is a new horror series from the extremely talented Mike Flanagan. At a hospice for terminally ill young adolescents, a group of eight youngsters like to meet each other every night. Together they create a pact, that the next one to die will definitely send the others a sign from the beyond.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Friday)

This week’s big release, Luckiest Girl Alive is a new film based on the novel of the same name starring Mila Kunis. She plays as Ani FaNelli, a young woman from New York who is living a picturesque perfect life. But when the director of a true crime documentary calls her to talk about an incident, she is forced to face her past she thought she had left behind.

Everything heading to Netflix on the October 1st week

Image credit: Netflix

October 3 (Monday)

Chip and Potato (Season 4 ) – Netflix Original Kids Series

Jexi

October 4 (Tuesday)

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester Netflix Original Special

October 5 (Wednesday)

Bling Empire (Season 3) – Netflix Original Series

High Water (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

Jumping from High Places – Netflix Original Film

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Netflix Original Film

Nailed It! (Season 7) – Netflix Original Series

Togo – Netflix Original Film

October 6 (Thursday)

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) – Netflix Original Documentary

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo – Netflix Original Documentary

October 7 (Friday)

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – Netflix Original Documentary

Glitch (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

Luckiest Girl Alive – Netflix Original Film

Man on Pause (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

Oddballs (Season 1) – Netflix Original Kids Series

The Midnight Club (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

The Mole (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

The Redeem Team – Netflix Original Documentary

And that’s all we have for you today. We hope you now have a better understanding of what to expect from Netflix in week one of October 2022. We will also cover new releases heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms every week. And since you’re here, do check out what came out on Netflix last week too.