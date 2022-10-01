What’s Coming To Hulu First Week In October 2022: Oct 3 – Oct 9?

Hulu had quite some spectacular releases last month, and our hopes are now really high for what’s to come in the first of October 2022. It closed off September with some great releases like the new season of Family Guy and the exciting new court drama Reasonable Doubt. So, let’s check out how the veteran streamer plans to start off this month.

With that, we will be going over all the new films and tv shows coming to Hulu in the first week of October 2022. This list will cover all the new content coming to the streaming platform from October 3, 2022, to October 9, 2022. But before that, let’s go over the highlights of this week first.

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

Solar Opposites is a very beloved adult American animated series created by Justin Roiland and Mike Mcmahan. It is about a family of aliens who crash landed on earth and are now stuck living here. Now Halloween is here and of course the family is about to get into some spooky & insane high jinks.

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19

Grey’s Anatomy is an American TV series and also one of the most critically acclaimed medical dramas ever made. The show follows a team of surgical interns and supervisors as they become part of some heavy hitting stories. We see them embark on this medical journey to become great doctors while dealing with some very tough decisions.

Everything heading to Hulu on the October 1st week

October 3 (Monday)

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series

RBG (2018)

October 4 (Tuesday)

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18

October 5 (Wednesday)

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)

October 6 (Thursday)

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1

October 7 (Friday)

Hellraiser (2022)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere

Mack + Rita (2022)

October 9 (Sunday)

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere

And there you have it. We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week one of October 2022.