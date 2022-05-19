“RRR” Streaming Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

“RRR” is an epic action Telegu film that hit theatres on March 24, 2022. The film directed by S. S. Rajamouli stars the likes of N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt to name a few. Saying that the film is successful is an understatement and it is a must watch for any fan of Indian cinema.

So now that it’s not in theatres, how are you going to watch it now? The answer streaming of course. The film will be coming to streaming on May 20, 2022. But which streaming service will be hosting it? And can you watch this movie on it free? We’ll answer all that and more in this guide.

Where to watch ‘RRR’ online?

With a film so big, the streaming situation is bit complicated for it. Two OTT platforms have managed to grab the rights for this blockbuster film. Those two being the streaming giant Netflix and fresh OTT platform Zee5. Furthermore the Hindi dub of the film will coming to Netflix. While the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dub is heading to Zee5.

Can I watch ‘RRR’ for free on Netflix?

Considering how popular Netflix is you probably know that it is a paid streaming service. So you’ll have to cough up some money and get a subscription to watch their content. But there are a few workarounds to watch their content for free. You can check them out right here-

1. Month-long Free Trial for new users.

2. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios.

3. T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions for $8.99 and $13.99.

4. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399.

5. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

Can I watch ‘RRR’ for free on Zee5?

Zee5 too just like Netflix is also a premium service. So here too you will have to get a subscription to get access to their awesome library. But like Netflix there are some ways to watch for free here too. You can check them out right here-

1. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

2. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

3. Vi prepaid plans at Rs 401.

4. Free with Tata Sky Mobile TV.

5. Free with Times Prime membership.

How was ‘RRR’?

The title of the film stands for Rise, Roar and Revolt and is precisely about those principles. It is a fictional story about two real Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Moreover the plot covers an undocumented journey of the two after which they take on British colonialists in the 1920s.

With a budget of ₹ 550 Crore the film has had absolutely jaw dropping success. It has the record for the highest opening day collection with ₹240 Crore earned worldwide. And that’s not all, the film went on to earn ₹1,132 crore making it the second highest grossing Indian film of all time. With such records and accolades on it side, you should at least give it a shot.

That’s all we have for today. Did you watch this film in theatres? Or is this your first watch? Do you think it deserved all this success? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.