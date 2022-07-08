Netflix Rolling Out Spatial Audio For Netflix Originals & Movies

Netflix is partnering with Sennheiser to bring spatial audio functionality across all devices to its subscribers. Netflix announced the partnership with the audio giant via the company’s official new post.

With spatial audio, Netflix aims to enhance the listening experience throughout its catalog of original titles. Currently, there’s a variety of movies and shows (e.g., Stranger Things, The Adam Project, Red Notice, The Witcher) on the streaming platform that supports spatial audio.

What is spatial audio?

Firstly, for those unaware of Spatial audio technology, Spatial Audio provides a surround sound experience to the users, similar to when sitting in a movie theater. Additionally, companies like Apple provide Spatial Audio support in AirPods Pro and AirPods Max for a more immersive and surreal experience.

No matter what you’re watching at home, if the content supports spatial audio, there will be sounds from all around you.

How good is it?

Secondly, Coming back to Netflix’s implementation of Spatial Audio, The company aims to provide an immersive experience “and fundamentally change the audience’s response.” According to the company’s post, Netflix spatial audio helps to translate; the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo and no matter what device you use to watch Netflix.

This means that users can now use spatial audio on devices that wouldn’t typically support it after the rollout. Additionally, all subscribers will be able to use spatial audio, irrespective of their Netflix subscription plan.

Another story from TechCrunch says that to transmit spatial audio without additional surround sound speakers or home theatre equipment, Netflix obtained a license for Sennheiser’s AMBEO technology. An “enhanced audio experience” is what AMBEO aims to deliver.

Spatial audio will roll out across multiple catalogs starting today. However, You can get the experience by putting “spatial audio” into the search bar and choosing a show or movie that supports it from the search results.

Lastly, after extreme measures for cost-cutting, Netflix hopes to attract new subscribers by implementing spatial audio. “This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story,” claims Netflix. Have you tried spatial audio? What do you think about it?