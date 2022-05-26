‘KGF Chapter 2’ OTT Release Date And Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

It has been more than a month since KGF Chapter 2 was released in theaters. The second part of the franchise was a long-awaited flick and it turned out to be everything that fans wanted it to be. From amazing dialogues to the swag of Rocky Bhai, the movie was a huge success.

Although the die-hard fans have already watched the film in theaters, there are many who are waiting for its OTT release. After all, not everyone enjoys watching the movies on the big screen. Well, finally we have a confirmation about KGF 2’s OTT release date.

It is all set to make its online debut on May 27, 2022. Like most Bollywood and regional movies, you can expect it to hit the deck at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). That said, let’s find out where to watch the film online.

Where to watch ‘KGF Chapter 2’ online?

Image credit: Dream Warrior Pictures

As we suspected around the release date of the movie, it will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video. It follows in the footsteps of the inaugural part. Moreover, the movie is already available to rent on Prime Video, so it’s not a surprise that its OTT release is on it as well.

Can I watch ‘KGF Chapter 2’ for free on Prime Video?

At a time when most streaming services are not providing a free trial, Prime Video stands out. The OTT platform has a free trial, which you can use to watch KGF 2 for free. On top of that, if you have already used the free trial, there are a few more offers. These offers grant you a free account of Prime Video.

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs. 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs. 1099 per month.

That’s it for this article, we hope you found it informational. Have you already watched the movie in theaters? If yes, feel free to give a spoiler-free review of the movie in the comments section below.