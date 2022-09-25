What’s Coming To Hulu Fifth Week In September 2022: Sep 26 – Oct 2?

Hulu has left everyone speechless this month, and we cannot wait to see how it finishes off this month in its final or fifth week in September 2022. Last week saw some stellar releases like Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer’s Reboot and the latest season of Shark Tank. So how does Hulu plan to close this month? Let’s find out.

With that, we’ll be going over all the new releases coming to Hulu in the Fifth week of September 2022. This list will cover all the new films and TV shows coming to the streaming platform from September 26, 2022, to October 2, 2022. Before that, let’s go over the highlights of this week first.

Family Guy Season 21 Premiere (Monday)

If you’re a fan of comedy entertainment, then you probably already know about this series. Family Guy is an American adult animated comedy show and is one of the most popular American animated shows ever made. So, expect the usual insane 18+ comedy in its latest season.

Reasonable Doubt (Tuesday)

Reasonable Doubt is an exciting new court drama series starring Emayatzy Corinealdi. The one thing to note about this show is that it is the production of Onyx Collective, which is Disney brand that is all about creators of color and other minority groups. So, keeping up with that, we have Raamla Mohamed the executive producer, leading an all-Black writers team for this show.

Everything heading to Hulu on the September 5th week

September 26 (Monday)

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 13 Premiere

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere

The Great North: Season 3 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere

A Chiara (2021)

September 27 (Tuesday)

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere

September 28 (Wednesday)

The D’Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere

September 30 (Friday)

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere

Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere

September 1 (Saturday)

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs of Death (2012)

The ABCs of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has a Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Say a Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to Be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack and Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

September 2 (Sunday)

Red Election: Complete Season 1

And that's all we have for you today. We hope you now have a better understanding of what to expect from Hulu in week five of September 2022.