One Piece Episode 1034 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The raid on Onigashima was doing decently well, all things considered, but the last episode was quite a doozy, and now things are looking very bleak in One Piece Episode 1034. In the previous one, Luffy continued his spectacular battle against Kaido while Nami and Usopp were dealing with both Ulti and Big Mom.

Although Ulti went down on one side of the battlefield, things took a much worse turn on the roof. Luffy and Kaido were fighting, and both seemed to be going toe to toe. But soon, we see that Kaido was just too engrossed in the fight, and Luffy had already fallen. That works both figuratively and literally as we see the lifeless Straw Hats captain fall off Onigashima right at the end of the episode.

So, since it ended on such a cliffhanger, we’re sure you’re just begging to know when the new episode comes out. Don’t worry, as you’ve come to the right place. This guide will not only talk about when the new episode comes but also where to watch it. But before we begin, make sure you’re all caught by checking out our guide on One Piece Episode 1033 as well. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the latest episode.

The upcoming episode will be coming to Japan on September 25, 2022, and the time of release for it is going to be 10:00 AM JST. But there is slight variation when it comes to other regions, so a few fans will be getting the episode on September 24, 2022. And the release time for that date is going to be 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.

Now, most One Piece fans probably already know this. But for those not in the know yet, you can watch this awesome Shonen anime, on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. You can watch the new episode along with all the other episodes that have been released till now.

Can I watch One Piece episode 1034 for free online?

If your wallet is feeling a bit too light, then don’t worry, as you can watch the new episode for free. But first, you need to see which streaming service you are using. Crunchyroll has no free trial, so you cannot watch the new episode on it for free. But Funimation, on the other, does have a free trial for new users. So, you can just opt for it and watch all the anime you want as long as the trial lasts.

And there you have it. We hope you now know all you need to know related to streaming the new episode. Do you think Luffy has really fallen? If he has, then who will take down Kaido now? And since both Ulti and Page One are down, will Big Mom now attack Nami and Usopp? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.