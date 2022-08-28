What’s Coming To Hulu First Week In September 2022: Aug 29 – Sep 4?

Hulu had a truly spectacular run last month which really has set the bar high for Hulu in September 2022. We saw some great releases like “Welcome to Wrexham” and the massively successful film “Prey”. So can the streamer continue the streak in September? Let’s find out.

We will be talking about all the new content coming to Hulu in the first week of September 2022. This list will cover all the new films and shows coming the streamer from August 29, 2022 to September 4, 2022. But first, let’s check out some of the big releases of this week.

The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Tuesday)

“The Patient” is a new psychological thriller starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson. Steve plays as a therapist Alan Strauss who is held captive by his patient Sam Fortner played by Domhnall. Sam is actually a serial killer and wants Alan to somehow help Sam in resisting his homicidal urges.

Keep This Between Us: Season 1 (Tuesday)

“Keep This Between Us” is a hard hitting docu-series that will focus on grooming of young girls by predatory teachers in U.S. schools. We will follow Cheryl, an adult woman who reexamines her past relationship with a teacher in high school and comes up with some harrowing discoveries. Moreover she wants to expose this grooming epidemic that is widespread in schools across the U.S.

Now before we talk about shows coming in the first week of September 2022, there are still a few shows left from the end of last month as well. So let’s also go over content that released at the end of August 2022.

Everything headed to Hulu at the end of August 2022

August 30

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere

Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere

August 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4

So with that out of the way we can finally move onto the upcoming month. From here onwards, this list will cover new shows and films coming to Hulu in the first week of September 2022.

Everything heading to Hulu on the September 1st week

Image credit: Hulu

September 1 (Thursday)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A La Mala (2015)

About Last Night (1986)

The American (2010)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

American Rapstar (2020)

Anaconda (1997)

Anais in Love (2021)

Bad Girls (1994)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big (1988)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Diggers (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Fight Club (1999)

The Fisher King (1991)

Get Smart (2008)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

He Got Game (1998)

High-rise (2015)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hook (1991)

Hope Floats (1998)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

Jessabelle (2014)

Kazaam (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maverick (1994)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nell (1994)

Nine Months (1995)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Open Water (2004)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Robot And Frank (2012)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Short Circuit (1986)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

The Social Network (2010)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Stripes (1981)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tigerland (2000)

True Lies (1994)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Unplugging (2021)

Van Helsing (2004)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

Won’t Back Down (2012)

Year One (2009)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

September 2 (Friday)

Cuttputlli (2022)

A Cat in Paris (2010)

Ernest & Celestine (2012)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017)

White Snake (2019)

September 3 (Saturday)

Active Measures (2018)

September 4 (Sunday)

Stratton (2017)

And that’s all we have for you today. We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week one of September 2022. We also go over new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. And if you don’t like what’s coming to Hulu right now, you can always check out what came to platform last week.