What’s Coming To Netflix Second Week In October 2022: Oct 10 – Oct 16?

One week of the spookiest month of the year has gone by, and Netflix will now release the next wave of fear in the second week of October 2022. Last week saw some really high-class releases like Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club and Mila Kunis’ latest flick Luckiest Girl Alive. So, what’s up next? Let’s find out.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

With that said, let’s go over all the new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in the second week of October 2022. This list will cover all the new content coming to the streaming platform from October 10, 2022, to October 16, 2022. But first, let’s go over the highlights of this week.

The Playlist (Thursday)

The Playlist is an inspiring tale of innovation that created the most popular music streaming service in the world, Spotify. Led by Daniel Ek, a passionate group of young entrepreneurs come together in what seems to be the impossible goal of changing the music industry forever.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Friday)

Now, this is a film that totally fits this month’s vibe. The Curse of Bridge Hollow is a new comedy film about a family that moves into a new house just around the time of Halloween. But when an ancient mischievous spirit is released, the father and must band together to save Halloween and this town.

Everything heading to Netflix on the October 2nd week

Image credit: Netflix

October 10 (Monday)

Spirit Rangers – Netflix Original Series

October 11 (Tuesday)

Someone Borrowed – Netflix Original Film

The Cage (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

October 12 (Wednesday)

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

October 13 (Thursday)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) – Netflix Original Kids Series

The Playlist (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

October 14 (Friday)

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

Holy Family (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

The Curse of Bridge Hollow – Netflix Original Film

And there you have it. We hope you now have a better understanding of what to expect from Netflix in week two of October 2022. We will also be covering new releases heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms every week. And while you’re at it, do check out what came to Netflix in the previous week too.