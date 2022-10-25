10 Most Intriguing Fan Theories For House of The Dragon Season 2

The recently ended Game of Thrones prequel series has fans throughout the globe. Moreover, House of the Dragon is now HBO’s most-watched show, with each episode having a 9+ IMDb rating. With season one’s conclusion, fans have different theories for the upcoming one.

Today we’ll be discussing the most plausible theories for the second season. Don’t worry we are not connecting Aemond or Viserys with the Night King. Speaking of Viserys, the peaceful king has given us many precious moments. So check out our streaming guide for his top nine moments.

With all that said, let’s get started with all the intriguing theories down below.

House of the Dragon fan theories

10. Larys Strong will become the new warg

House Strong is one of the most elite houses in the prequel series. However, Larys Strong is the lone survivor among them. After killing his father and brother, he is the only ruler left for the Harrenhall. The cunning man has his connections and rats all over Westeros. So fans believe he will learn about the old gods through them.

Moreover, he will also gain knowledge about the powers of seeing through animal eyes. The same ability was used by Bran, the broken in GOT. Fur He named it warging, and if Larys gets these powers, it will benefit the Greens.

9. Makers will explore more events from the history of Westeros

While House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the original series, we still do not know the beginning of Iron throne. The makers have the opportunity to show glimpses of some of the most critical events in Westeros’ history. GOT could not cover this front in their story, but the current prequel can adapt it beautifully.

In addition, we can also witness the remarkable decisions of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen.

8. Justifying Daenerys’character arc

GOT last season did not conclude on good terms. Moreover, it left fans with many questions, and one such dilemma was Daenerys’ burning down the ancient Red Keep and its citizens. While many fans believe that she got this trait from her twisted father, King Aerys II, it is still not a satisfying answer.

So the makers can justify it in HOTD by showing how Targaryens were always like this, and sometimes they have to make these tough calls. It will be honestly a treat for the fans if HBO decides to work on these loopholes.

7. Fan believing Lord Corlys will not die because of his injuries

Lord Corlys, a.k.a the Seasnake, is the most powerful and influential man in Westeros. He was recently not present in the last episodes due to his injuries. However, the finale gave us glimpses of his courage and honesty. With his support, the Blacks will now rule the narrow sea without hassle.

However, fans speculate that Lord Corlys will not die because of his bad health. They believe that the Greens will get him assassinated during the war.

6. Introducing Viserys and Alicent’s Fourth Child

This is not much of a theory but a guarantee that the fourth child of Viserys and Alicent will arrive in the second season. The show’s screenwriter Ryan Condal confirms the news that Daeren is the youngest son. Moreover, he is currently warded off to Oldtown to Hobert Hightower.

He assures fans that he will be mentioned soon in the series and will make a difference in the civil war.

5. More flashbacks and time jump

The makers have given us many intriguing scenes, but they have also cut down some of them. For example, we did not get to see Alicent and Viserys’ wedding and many others. However, fans believe that all these were intentionally cropped out from the series. Now, these will be used as flashbacks in the upcoming season.

Furthermore, we all are aware of the time skips in the first season. We can also expect the same with the second season, as it will have much to cover.

4. Fans will meet more Dragons

Dragons are the essential characters in the GOT universe. The first season introduced us to many new big beasts, and the upcoming season will bring an army of them. Moreover, the last episode depicted Daemon naming all unclaimed dragons. The makers have also mentioned that the series will have 17 dragons throughout all the seasons.

3. Helaena will provide more premonitions in the second season

Princess Helaena is the most spooky character in the series. We have seen her playing with mysterious insects and reciting dragon poems to them. However, the ninth episode showed us Helaena predicting the future. Her premonitions about Aemond’s eye and Rhaenys attacks were accurate.

Moreover, fans believe that the second season will have more of these prophecies and will be helpful for the Greens.

2. New character will arrive in the second season

There are many new characters, like Cregan Stark, Lord of Winterfell, and Warden of the North, with whom Jace will meet at Winterfell. Moreover, Jace will also meet Jeyne Arryn. In addition to this, there will be new dragon riders like Hugh Hammer, Ulf White, and Nettles.

1. Who will avenge Lucerys Velaryon’s death?

Lucerys Velaryon’s death was the highlight of House of the Dragon’s finale. Moreover, the brutal death of the innocent boy will begin the civil war for good. However, we still do not know who and how will Luce’s death be avenged. According to some fans, Daemon and Mysaria will plot different scheming as revenge.

We hope all the important theories have been covered in this article. House of the dragon has many possibilities, and fans are expecting a lot from the second season. While we do not have the official release date, we can expect it to arrive in 2024.

That’s all we have for this article. What are your expectations from the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.