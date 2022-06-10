What’s Coming To Hulu Third Week In June 2022: June 13 – 19?

The first half of June is now gone, and Hulu did not do very well last week. Although there were some great reality tv shows like American Ninja Warrior, the releases were certainly lacking. But all that is about to change in the third week of June 2022, which is bound to leave you speechless.

Let’s talk about all the new releases coming to Hulu in the third week of June 2022. This list will cover all new films and TV series coming to the platform from June 13, 2022, to June 19, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Friday)

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is a fantastic British comedy-drama released earlier this year in the Sundance film festival. It stars Emma Thompson as Nancy Stokes who hires a good-looking young sex worker called Leo Grande, in the hope of enjoying a night of pleasure and self-discovery.

FX’s The Old Man: Series Premiere

“The Old Man” is an exciting new thriller based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. Jeff Bridges plays the role of Dan Chase, an absconded CIA operative on the run. But soon he finds himself being targeted by assassins, which forces him to reconcile with the past he has been running from.

Everything heading to Hulu on June 3rd week

Image Credit: Hulu

June 13 (Monday)

THE FREE FALL (2021)

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (2021)

June 15 (Wednesday)

Love, Victor: Complete Final Season

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 2

Alone: Complete Season 8

American Pickers: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17

Assembly Required: Complete Season 1

Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1

Crime Beat: Complete Season 1

Crime Beat: Complete Season 2

Crime Beat: Season 3A

Dance Moms: Complete Season 3

Dance Moms: Complete Season 4

Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4

Hoarders: Complete Season 5

Hoarders: Complete Season 7

Hoarders: Complete Season 8

Hoarders: Complete Season 9

Hoarders: Complete Season 13

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 2

Leave it to Geege: Complete Season 1

Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 13

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 3

Mountain Men: Complete Season 7

Mountain Men: Complete Season 8

Mountain Men: Complete Season 9

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18

Roman to the Rescue: Season 1C

THE BURNING PLAIN (2008)

EUROPA REPORT (2013)

FRONTERA (2014)

THE GOOD DOCTOR (2011)

I MELT WITH YOU (2011)

OBSESSED WITH THE BABYSITTER (2021)

SCARY MOVIE 5 (2013)

SECRETS OF A GOLD DIGGER KILLER (2021)

THE WRECKING CREW (2008)

TWO LOVERS (2008)

WORLD’S GREATEST DAD (2009)

June 16 (Thursday)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream

June 17 (Friday)

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (2022)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream

FX’s The Old Man: Series Premiere

June 18 (Saturday)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream

THE LEDGE (2022)

TED K (2021)

June 19 (Sunday)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream

And that’s all. We hope you have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week three of June 2022. We will be back with about the new titles heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week though this week is pretty packed; for even more content check out what came to the platform week two.