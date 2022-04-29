One Piece Chapter 1048 Delayed | New Release Date & Time

One Piece manga is getting better and better with each chapter. Meanwhile, if you’re here looking for details on One Piece Chapter 1048, you’re in the right place; in this article, we’ll discuss the release date and time of One Piece Chapter 1048 and what’s coming in it.

The last few chapters of One Piece showed fans how powerful Luffy has become. Moreover, with the reveal of Gear 5, Luffy has successfully surpassed many powerful characters of One Piece, arguably one of which is Kaido. Meanwhile, it still remains to be seen who will come out as the winner and will rule the sea. Would it be the current ruler of the seas, or will Luffy successfully dethrone Kaido?

Well, the answer to those questions will be provided by the upcoming One Piece chapters; we’re here to provide answers for One Piece Chapter 1048’s release date after the chapter is delayed.

With another weekly delay, One Piece fans grow weary of the next chapter. Meanwhile, One Piece Chapter 1048 will now be released on Sunday, May 8th, 2022. As usual, fans will be able to read the upcoming chapter on Viz and Manga Plus. As for the release timings, Chapter 1048 will be released at these timings.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

As for the reason for One Piece Chapter 1048’s delay, Shonen Jump is on a break due to the Golden Week Festival. Meanwhile, the mangaka also takes breaks in between chapters to keep his health in check, just as there was a delay in the release of the last chapter. On the flip side, let’s take a look at what One Piece chapter 1048 will have in store for the fans.

One Piece Chapter 1048: What to expect?

While the spoilers are not out for the upcoming chapter of One Piece; however, judging from the last week’s chapter, we’ll surely see that fight between Kaido and Luffy. At the same time, towards the end of chapter 1047, we see Luffy preparing for an attack on Kaido. Moreover, we also know how Eiichiro Oda has been emphasizing how Kaido is growing weaker with every chapter since we’ve also seen Kaido falling to his knees at some point during the fight.

All this simply points to Luffy coming out of the fight as the winner. However, the question remains to be answered, will Luffy’s next attack be the one that ends this fight?