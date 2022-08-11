New Disney+ Ad Plan Price And Launch Date Announced

Disney+ has one of the biggest subscriber bases among top streaming services in the United States. The Walt Disney-owned company has achieved that feat by providing top-notch content to its users. Lately, it was rumored that the service may introduce an ad-supported tier.

In fact, it was earlier reported that it could happen as soon as this year. As it turns out, those rumors didn’t appear out of thin air, and there was a lot of truth behind them. Later this year, the platform will introduce a new ad-supported tied dubbed as “Disney+ Basic” in the U.S.

Image credit: The Walt Disney Company

Disney has decided to roll out the new feature on December 08, 2022, for its U.S. version. Evidently, the price of the new plan was also revealed.

According to a press release by The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ basic will be available at the price of $7.99/month. The following decision will also make an impact on the ad-free plan offered by the platform.

From December 08, 2022, it will be renamed “Disney+ Premium.” On top of that, its price will be increased to $10.99/month.

While the content on both platforms will remain the same, a few selected titled will not receive ads as per the company.

Disney+ is not the only platform launching an ad-supported plan

Image credit: The Walt Disney Company

Disney’s other streaming service, Hulu, will also see a change in its current subscription plan. It has been confirmed as of October 10, 2022, Hulu users will see a price hike for the ad-supported plan as well.

Hulu Basic will be available to users for $7.99/month from the aforementioned date. The ad-free tier will be available for $14.99/month.

Lastly, ESPN+ will be available at a hiked price as well. As of August 23, 2022, the company’s premier sports subscription platform will be available for $9.99/month.

It’s obvious that the company wants to cater to the needs of a broader audience. But the biggest question that remains unanswered is will the U.S. users be enthusiastic to engage in a somewhat expensive ad-supported plan?

What are your thoughts on Disney+ and Hulu price hike? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.