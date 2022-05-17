Fire Force Is Getting A Season 3

“Fire Force” is a brilliant Shounen anime based on the manga by Atsushi Okobo. The anime began in 2019 and since then has had two seasons which were well received in the community. With the manga itself ending back in February, fans will have to wait until season 3 to get more of this awesome series.

That wait is finally coming to an end. The new season of this awesome anime has finally been announced. And that’s not all, and we’re also getting a game. If you’d like to know more, then keep reading.

Fire Force season 3 & Game announcement

Image Credit: Kodansha

The announcement for season 3 comes from the official website of the anime. However, no release date or release window for the anime has been given. Furthermore, along with the anime, we have a new free-to-play game coming to mobile. You can check out the official website for that right here.

Is ‘Fire Force’ worth watching?

The plot is set in an urban fantasy world that suffered through a disaster known as “The Great Cataclysm.” Many nations are now gone since most have retreated to the Tokyo Empire. Even now, incidents of random spontaneous human combustion take place that turns people into fiery infernals. This human combustion also causes some to retain their humanity and pyrokinetic powers.

We follow Shinra Kusakabe, a third-generation pyrokinetic that can light his feet on fire. He joined Fire Force division 8, specifically dealing with these infernal cases. While the plot sounds great and all, what truly shines here is the adaptation by David Productions. If you’re looking for some visually stunning fights and one of the best sound designs in anime ever, do check it out.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited about the new season? Do you think this will be the final installment? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.