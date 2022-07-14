What Is Amazon Prime? How Much Does It Cost?

If you are someone who shops online often, then Amazon Prime is the perfect subscription service for you. However, everyone has different priorities when it comes to shopping so let’s see if it’s worth it for you or not. This article will break down how much Amazon Prime costs and help to choose the best plan for your needs.

As a member, you will get access to a plethora of features and services. You will get access to exclusive deals, Prime Video subscription, Prime Music subscription, free express delivery, discounted prices, and more.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service from Amazon that provides exclusive discounts, shopping services, movie and TV streaming, and more. It unlocks various benefits across all Amazon services.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

The subscription is divided into plans based on monthly, quarterly, and yearly payments. You can choose the best one for you depending on your needs.

Monthly plan: You can get Amazon Prime monthly plan for ₹179/$14.99 per month. With this plan, you will have to pay ₹2148/$180 per year.

Quarterly plan: You can also get Amazon Prime quarterly plan for ₹459 every three months. Users can save up to ₹78 by opting for this plan. Unfortunately, this offer is only available in certain countries.

Yearly plan: Users can also get the Amazon Prime annual subscription for ₹1,499/$139 per year. With this plan, users will get the cheapest option and save $41/₹649 per year.

Offers

30-day free trial: You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial to check out the service before buying it.

Student membership: If you have access to a valid school email address, you can get a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime Student. After your trial, you will also get a 50% discount on the subscription service (available for $69 per year or $7.49 per month).

Youth offer: Customers between the age of 18-24 can also get a 50% cashback of up to ₹750 within 15 days of joining Amazon Prime. The best way to use this offer is to get an annual subscription of ₹1,499, verify your age within 15 days, and get ₹750 Amazon Pay cashback.

What do you get with it?

Prime Members will get access to several different services and benefits. We have listed some essential features members can access with the subscription service.

Prime Video : Unlimited streaming of exclusive Indian and US blockbuster movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals.

: Unlimited streaming of exclusive Indian and US blockbuster movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals. Prime Reading : Unlimited books, comics, and magazines.

: Unlimited books, comics, and magazines. Free, fast delivery : Free same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery on eligible items.

: Free same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery on eligible items. Prime Music : Listen to over a million songs ad-free.

: Listen to over a million songs ad-free. Ultrafast Grocery Delivery :

: Prime Early Access : 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals.

: 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals. Discount on Whole Foods deals

Prime Gaming : Free monthly games and in-game content on popular mobile games.

: Free monthly games and in-game content on popular mobile games. A monthly Twitch channel subscription

No Cost EMI

Prime Day access and exclusive deals

You can check out all benefits from here.

How to cancel Amazon Prime?

If unsatisfied with your service, you can cancel it anytime by following these steps.

1. Go to Amazon Prime membership.

2. Click on Update, cancel, and more.

3. Select End membership.

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to cancel your subscription.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive two-day sales event only accessible to Prime members. Most countries are scheduled to be held on 12-13 July 2022. For countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, it is scheduled for 23-24 July 2022.