Valve Co-Founder Reveals Steam Deck 2 Is Already In Works

Valve sent the first batch of Steam Deck order emails yesterday, and many people are waiting to get their hands on the Steam Deck. However, Valve’s co-founder, Gabe Newell, has already confirmed that the successor to the Steam Deck, the Steam Deck 2, is already in the works.

In an interview with Edge Magazine, Newell said that the giant has already started laying down the plans for Steam Deck 2. He revealed that he was surprised that the 512GB storage variant was the most popular and said in the interview,

“That’s an example of us being a little surprised by what our customers are telling us … They’re basically saying, ‘We would like an even more expensive version of this,’ in terms of horsepower capabilities or whatever. You know, that’s why we always love to get something out there and ship it. Because we learn a lot from that, and it helps frame our thinking for Deck 2.” Gabe Nwell during the Edge Magazine interview

While it’s too soon to talk about the console’s second iteration and what hardware it will use, it’s safe to say that it won’t be coming out until two-three years from now. The timeframe will allow Valve to correct all the Steam Deck problems and come out with an even more powerful handheld as the hardware gets better.

What are your thoughts about the Steam Deck? Did you manage to pre-order one? Let us know in the comments section below.